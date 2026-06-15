REHAU Names Simon Koenig EVP to Lead Water Technologies Growth Across the Americas

Leadership Shift Supports Plumbing And Hydronics Growth

In the role, Koenig will oversee strategic direction, commercial growth and operational performance for the division, with a focus on strengthening REHAU’s position in core sectors including plumbing systems, municipal infrastructure, hydronic radiant heating and cooling, snow and ice melting, geothermal, fire protection and pre-insulated piping systems.

Koenig brings more than two decades of experience with REHAU, having led teams and initiatives across multiple business functions, markets and applications throughout the Americas. That background gives him broad knowledge of contractor needs, distribution channels and evolving market demands in plumbing and mechanical systems.

His appointment comes as REHAU continues expanding its footprint in water delivery and energy-efficient mechanical systems, sectors seeing increased demand from both residential and commercial markets.

“Simon is a leader with the vision, energy and market understanding needed to guide our Americas business into its next phase of growth,” said Rafael Daum, CEO of REHAU Water Technologies. “The Americas region represents a key part of our long-term strategy, and Simon’s leadership will help us further deepen customer relationships, expand our market presence and continue delivering innovative solutions that move the industry forward.”

Regional Strategy Focuses On Faster Innovation

Daum said REHAU’s evolving business strategy places more decision-making power at the regional level, allowing faster responses to market conditions and customer needs.

That localized approach is especially important in plumbing and hydronics, where product demands, code requirements and infrastructure priorities can vary widely by region.

“As we continue evolving REHAU Water Technologies, it is important that each region has the ability to make decisions based on the needs of its own markets,” Daum added. “Our strategy is to give each region the ability to move faster, innovate locally and focus on what creates the greatest value for customers in their specific markets. Simon understands how to balance global strength with regional agility, and that makes him a great fit for this role.”

Sustainable Systems Remain A Core Focus

Under Koenig’s leadership, REHAU Water Technologies Americas will continue advancing high-performance systems designed to improve water delivery, building efficiency and long-term mechanical performance.

That includes a continued focus on sustainable plumbing and hydronic solutions as contractors and engineers look for systems that reduce energy use, improve occupant comfort and meet evolving building standards.

“I’m excited to build on our strong momentum in the Americas and further strengthen our partnerships with customers and industry stakeholders,” said Koenig. “REHAU stands for providing reliable and innovative solutions, technical expertise and outstanding support that help our customers grow and stay ahead. Lasting success in our industry is built through partnership, and we are committed to being the trusted partner our customers can rely on at all times.”

To learn more visit www.rehau.com/us-en.