A. O. Smith Summer Promotion Offers Tool Credits on Water Heater Purchases

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith has launched its Summer Tools Promotion, a seasonal incentive program aimed at contractors and wholesale channel partners during the peak summer selling season.

The promotion began July 1 and runs through Aug. 31, 2026. During that time, contractors can earn a $25 tool credit for each purchase of a qualifying A. O. Smith standard gas or electric water heater through participating wholesalers, while supplies last.

Seasonal Promotion Targets Contractor Demand

The limited-time program is designed to provide added value to contractors while supporting wholesale distributors during one of the busiest stretches of the year for water heater replacement and installation work.

A. O. Smith said the promotion reflects its continued focus on strengthening relationships throughout the distribution channel while giving contractors practical incentives tied directly to equipment purchases.

“Our seasonal promotions go beyond great value; they are a cornerstone for strengthening our partnerships with customers and wholesalers,” said Betsy Curran, North America Water Heating Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement. “We’re thrilled to introduce our Summer Tools promotion, offering a new incentive that we know will energize our customers and partners throughout the season.”

The company said the promotion is available through participating wholesalers across its North American distribution network.

For full promotion details and a list of participating wholesalers, visit www.hotwater.com/summer26promo.