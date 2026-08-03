Rinnai Leads Canadian Tankless Water Heater Market, Expands Contractor Support

The company's SENSEI RX Series features Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) ratings up to 0.98, compared with ratings as low as 0.65 for many traditional tank-style water heaters. Higher UEF ratings indicate a greater percentage of the energy consumed is converted into useful hot water.

Select SENSEI RX models also feature integrated recirculation pumps with Smart-Circ Intelligent Recirculation technology, which learns household hot water usage patterns and automatically circulates hot water before periods of demand. The system is designed to reduce wait times at fixtures while minimizing water waste. Homeowners can also activate or schedule recirculation through push-button controls or a mobile app using an optional accessory module.

Installer-Friendly Features Simplify Commissioning

In addition to efficiency improvements, Rinnai said the SENSEI RX Series was engineered to streamline installation and startup.

Using the Rinnai Central App, contractors can configure operating parameters, convert units between natural gas and propane, and complete commissioning tasks without removing the appliance cover or stocking multiple fuel-specific models.

These features are intended to reduce installation time while simplifying inventory management for plumbing and HVAC contractors.

Canadian Investment Includes Distribution and Training

Rinnai has also expanded its contractor support infrastructure in Canada with a new warehouse and an Ontario-based mobile training unit that delivers hands-on product education directly to plumbers, HVAC professionals, wholesalers and distributors.

“Canadians are looking more closely at every purchase right now,” said Daniel Zrubak, General Manager of Rinnai Canada. “When it’s time to replace a water heater, confidence matters. This independent analysis confirms that more Canadian homeowners and PROs are choosing Rinnai.”

The company said these investments are designed to improve product availability while providing contractors with technical training on installation, commissioning and service.

To learn more visit www.rinnai.us.