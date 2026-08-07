Nationwide Boiler Program Puts Package Boilers in Stock for Faster Delivery

Nationwide Boiler Inc. is shortening the path from boiler specification to project startup with its In-Stock Boiler Program, offering factory-tested package firetube and watertube boilers and auxiliary equipment for expedited delivery.

The program is designed to address long equipment lead times that can delay plant upgrades, replacements and capacity additions. Nationwide Boiler says lead times for some new, large watertube boilers can reach 54 weeks, while its in-stock inventory provides facilities with an alternative when project schedules cannot accommodate extended procurement cycles.

Factory-Tested Boilers Help Accelerate Project Startup

The in-stock equipment is factory-tested and available with engineering documentation to help facilities move from equipment selection to installation more quickly.

“Traditional procurement can be a bottleneck for companies when they are facing urgent project deadlines,” said Jim Lieskovan, VP of Sales at Nationwide Boiler. “Our In-Stock Boiler Program provides more than just expedited equipment; it delivers project acceleration, convenience, and peace of mind. Customers get proven boilers, instant access to drawings and specifications, and the assurance that their project can move forward without delay.”

The program applies to both planned projects and situations where construction delays, equipment failures or other unexpected conditions create an immediate need for steam-generation capacity.

Engineering Documentation Supports Integration

Each available unit comes with an equipment assurance package that includes photographs, 2D and/or 3D drawings and performance data. Customers can also request pre-purchase inspections before committing to equipment.

Providing this information early can help engineering and project teams evaluate equipment, plan installation and integrate the boiler into existing systems without waiting for equipment to arrive before completing critical planning activities.

Purchase, Rental and Lease-to-Own Options Add Flexibility

Nationwide Boiler offers several procurement options through the program. Customers can purchase equipment for permanent installation, rent boilers for temporary capacity or use a lease-to-own option to evaluate equipment before making a permanent purchase.

The range of options allows facilities to address both long-term capital projects and shorter-term capacity requirements while using equipment supported by Nationwide Boiler’s service and technical resources.

In-Stock Equipment Addresses Emissions Requirements

The inventory also includes equipment designed to meet stringent NOx emissions requirements, helping facilities address applicable regulatory requirements while pursuing energy and emissions objectives.

For facilities facing extended equipment lead times, the combination of ready inventory, engineering documentation and flexible procurement options provides an alternative to conventional boiler purchasing timelines.

Nationwide Boiler has nearly 60 years of experience providing temporary and permanent boiler solutions and supporting equipment. The company says its In-Stock Boiler Program is intended to complement that experience with a procurement model focused on reducing the time between equipment selection and project execution.

To learn more visit www.nationwideboiler.com.