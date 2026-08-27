Bradford White Adds High-Capacity Infiniti GS and GR Tankless Water Heaters
Key Highlights
- 150,000 BTU/Hr. capacity: New Infiniti GS and GR models expand Bradford White’s tankless options for residential and commercial applications
- Installation flexibility: Both models support indoor or outdoor installation and natural gas or propane operation, with multiple venting options
- Built-in recirculation: The Infiniti GR adds an integrated pump and dedicated connection to reduce hot water wait times and unnecessary water waste
AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has expanded its Infiniti® tankless water heating line with the launch of the Infiniti® GS and GR 150,000 BTU/Hr. models.
The new models share a highly efficient design built around durable stainless steel heat exchangers engineered for long service life. Both can be installed indoors or outdoors and are available for natural gas or propane. The ENERGY STAR® certified units also feature ultra-low NOx gas emissions and are designed for both commercial and residential applications.
Expanded Tankless Options Give Contractors More Installation Flexibility
“We continue to grow our tankless line to have a more comprehensive offering for contractors and the customers they serve,” said Louise Prader, Senior Director of Product Management for Bradford White. “The new GS and GR models bring together the performance people expect from tankless water heating with additional flexibility in where and how the units can be installed, helping contractors address a broader range of applications.”
Service-Focused Features Simplify Installation and Maintenance
Additional features of the Infiniti® GS and GR models include:
- Flexible installation options compatible with residential and commercial applications
- Multiple venting material and diameter options
- Low lead compliant with NSF/ANSI 372
- Easily accessible air filter and inlet water filter for servicing
- Designed in accordance with Housing and Urban Development for manufactured home compatibility
The combination of installation flexibility and service-access features gives contractors additional options when specifying tankless equipment for different applications and building configurations.
Integrated Recirculation Adds Everyday Convenience
“Convenience is becoming just as important as efficiency for homeowners choosing a water heating system,” Prader said. “Features like the GR’s integrated recirculation capability can reduce the wait for hot water while helping limit unnecessary water waste. It’s a practical benefit homeowners can enjoy every day.”
To learn more visit www.bradfordwhite.com.