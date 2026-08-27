Bradford White Adds High-Capacity Infiniti GS and GR Tankless Water Heaters

New 150,000 BTU/Hr. models offer flexible installation, low-NOx operation and, with the GR, integrated hot water recirculation.
Aug. 27, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google

Key Highlights

  • 150,000 BTU/Hr. capacity: New Infiniti GS and GR models expand Bradford White’s tankless options for residential and commercial applications

  • Installation flexibility: Both models support indoor or outdoor installation and natural gas or propane operation, with multiple venting options

  • Built-in recirculation: The Infiniti GR adds an integrated pump and dedicated connection to reduce hot water wait times and unnecessary water waste
Bradford White logo

AMBLER, PA — Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, has expanded its Infiniti® tankless water heating line with the launch of the Infiniti® GS and GR 150,000 BTU/Hr. models.

The new models share a highly efficient design built around durable stainless steel heat exchangers engineered for long service life. Both can be installed indoors or outdoors and are available for natural gas or propane. The ENERGY STAR® certified units also feature ultra-low NOx gas emissions and are designed for both commercial and residential applications.

Expanded Tankless Options Give Contractors More Installation Flexibility

“We continue to grow our tankless line to have a more comprehensive offering for contractors and the customers they serve,” said Louise Prader, Senior Director of Product Management for Bradford White. “The new GS and GR models bring together the performance people expect from tankless water heating with additional flexibility in where and how the units can be installed, helping contractors address a broader range of applications.”

Bradford White
The Infiniti® GS tankless gas water heater.

The Infiniti® GS tankless gas water heater. 

The Infiniti® GR adds a built-in recirculation pump and dedicated recirculation connection designed to reduce hot water wait times at faucets and showers. By reducing the amount of unused cold water that is sent down the drain while users wait for hot water, the system can potentially help the average household save a substantial amount of water each year.

Service-Focused Features Simplify Installation and Maintenance

Additional features of the Infiniti® GS and GR models include:

  • Flexible installation options compatible with residential and commercial applications
  • Multiple venting material and diameter options
  • Low lead compliant with NSF/ANSI 372
  • Easily accessible air filter and inlet water filter for servicing
  • Designed in accordance with Housing and Urban Development for manufactured home compatibility

The combination of installation flexibility and service-access features gives contractors additional options when specifying tankless equipment for different applications and building configurations.

Integrated Recirculation Adds Everyday Convenience

“Convenience is becoming just as important as efficiency for homeowners choosing a water heating system,” Prader said. “Features like the GR’s integrated recirculation capability can reduce the wait for hot water while helping limit unnecessary water waste. It’s a practical benefit homeowners can enjoy every day.”

To learn more visit www.bradfordwhite.com

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Monthly Plumbing Quiz: Plumbing Tools
Winter is Coming - Is That Hydronic System Going to be Ready?
Choosing the Right Cutter for Every Drain Cleaning Job
Sponsored
Common Drain Cleaning & Inspection Questions Answered, Part 3
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor Magazine, create an account today!