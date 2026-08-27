Bradford White Adds High-Capacity Infiniti GS and GR Tankless Water Heaters

The Infiniti® GR adds a built-in recirculation pump and dedicated recirculation connection designed to reduce hot water wait times at faucets and showers. By reducing the amount of unused cold water that is sent down the drain while users wait for hot water, the system can potentially help the average household save a substantial amount of water each year.

Service-Focused Features Simplify Installation and Maintenance

Additional features of the Infiniti® GS and GR models include:

Flexible installation options compatible with residential and commercial applications

Multiple venting material and diameter options

Low lead compliant with NSF/ANSI 372

Easily accessible air filter and inlet water filter for servicing

Designed in accordance with Housing and Urban Development for manufactured home compatibility

The combination of installation flexibility and service-access features gives contractors additional options when specifying tankless equipment for different applications and building configurations.

Integrated Recirculation Adds Everyday Convenience

“Convenience is becoming just as important as efficiency for homeowners choosing a water heating system,” Prader said. “Features like the GR’s integrated recirculation capability can reduce the wait for hot water while helping limit unnecessary water waste. It’s a practical benefit homeowners can enjoy every day.”

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