A. O. Smith Cyclone Flex Wins FacilitiesNet Vision Award for Commercial Water Heating

ASHLAND CITY, TN — A. O. Smith has earned a FacilitiesNet Vision Award for its Cyclone® Flex High-Efficiency Commercial Gas Water Heater. The award recognizes products designed to improve facility efficiency, profitability and operational management, with Cyclone Flex receiving top honors in the HVAC category.

Now in its eighth year, the FacilitiesNet Vision Award recognizes manufacturers across 12 categories. A. O. Smith was one of 50 winning organizations selected for the 2026 awards.

Adaptive Gas Technology Adjusts Combustion Performance

Cyclone Flex incorporates several features designed to improve commercial water heating performance, including proprietary AiQ™ Adaptive Gas Technology. The system detects gas supply quality and automatically adjusts operating parameters to maintain combustion efficiency and system reliability.

The water heater also incorporates over-the-air updates and extended maximum vent lengths, providing additional flexibility for commercial installations and ongoing system management.

“Being honored with a Vision Award for the third consecutive year is a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” said Betsy Curran, A. O. Smith director of marketing and customer engagement. “As the HVAC industry rapidly evolves around sustainability and efficiency, this recognition for the Cyclone Flex commercial gas water heater reinforces our dedication to continuous innovation in commercial water heating.”

Up to 98% Thermal Efficiency Supports Commercial Applications

Engineered for wholesale partners and commercial end-users, Cyclone Flex achieves up to 98% thermal efficiency. Its design incorporates a 7-inch color touch display intended to simplify operation and maintenance.

The unit also includes integrated leak detection with an optional water shutoff valve. The feature can help identify leaks and shut off the water supply to help limit potential facility damage.

Controls and Leak Detection Address Maintenance Needs

The combination of adaptive combustion controls, remote software updates, an intuitive display and leak-detection capabilities gives contractors and facility operators additional tools for managing commercial water heating equipment.

Cyclone Flex is designed to combine high-efficiency gas water heating with installation flexibility and controls that support ongoing operation and maintenance.

To learn more visit www.hotwater.com.