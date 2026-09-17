Lochinvar Regent Commercial Tankless Water Heater Wins Vision Award

LEBANON, TN — Lochinvar has been honored with a FacilitiesNet Vision Award for its Regent™ commercial tankless water heater. The award recognizes products that contribute to the efficient and profitable operation of commercial buildings, with Lochinvar recognized in the HVAC category.

Now in its eighth year, the FacilitiesNet Vision Award recognizes manufacturers across 12 categories. Lochinvar was among the organizations recognized in the HVAC category for its Regent commercial water heating technology.

25:1 Turndown Matches Firing Rate to DHW Demand

Regent achieves up to 97% thermal efficiency and a turndown ratio of up to 25:1. The wide turndown range allows the water heater to reduce its firing rate as hot-water demand decreases, limiting energy use during periods of lower activity.

The tankless design also eliminates the storage limitations associated with traditional tank-based water heaters. Dynamic heating capabilities allow the system to respond as commercial domestic hot-water demand changes while maintaining a steady supply of hot water.

“Lochinvar prides itself on innovative and dependable design, and we are honored to have this commitment recognized by the Vision Awards,” said Rhea-Anne Pendley, Lochinvar Senior Product Manager. “The Regent tankless water heater represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine commercial water heating, proving that facilities don’t have to choose between high-volume output and exceptional energy efficiency."

RealTime O2 Trim Controls the Air-to-Fuel Ratio

RealTime O2 Trim® technology provides combustion control at the heart of the Regent system. The technology automatically adjusts the air-to-fuel ratio to support combustion efficiency as operating conditions change.

For commercial water-heating applications, maintaining the proper air-to-fuel ratio can help the burner operate efficiently across changing firing rates. Lochinvar says the technology also helps reduce inefficiencies that can affect equipment operation and service life.

Ultrasonic Flow Sensor Tracks Rapid Demand Changes

Regent pairs its combustion controls with an Ultrasonic Flow Sensor that responds to changes in water flow. By continuously sensing flow conditions, the system can adjust its operation as hot-water demand changes.

The combination of flow sensing and combustion control is designed to provide precise temperature control during rapid shifts in demand, an important consideration for commercial facilities with variable domestic hot-water loads.

Controls Address Efficiency and Variable Loads

The Regent system combines high thermal efficiency, wide turndown and real-time combustion and flow controls to address the operating conditions encountered by commercial water-heating systems.

Rather than operating at a fixed output regardless of demand, the tankless system can modulate its operation as flow and hot-water requirements change, helping match energy input to the building’s actual DHW load.

To learn more visit www.lochinvar.com.