North America Underfloor Heating Market Projected to Reach $3.3B by 2035

DUBLIN, IRELAND — The North America underfloor heating market was valued at $2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, according to a new report from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient heating systems, supportive government policies, infrastructure investment and the transition toward sustainable building technologies are expected to drive market growth across North America.

Government mandates and incentives designed to reduce carbon emissions and improve building performance are accelerating adoption of electric and hydronic underfloor heating systems. Residential and commercial property owners are increasingly selecting radiant heating systems for consistent heat distribution, lower energy consumption and reduced long-term operating costs.

These factors are supporting underfloor heating in both new construction and building retrofit projects.

Smart Controls and Renewable Energy Expand System Applications

Continued development of residential communities, commercial facilities and smart buildings also is influencing the North American underfloor heating market.

Integration with smart controls, automation platforms and renewable energy systems is making underfloor heating more attractive to architects, developers, contractors and property owners. Smart thermostats, zoning capabilities and automated temperature controls can give building owners additional control over heating operation and energy use.

Extreme weather conditions and growing demand for reliable space heating are further supporting investment in high-performance systems.

The market report identifies both electric and hydronic technologies as beneficiaries of the broader push toward energy-efficient building systems, with hydronic systems holding the largest share of the North American market.

Hydronic Systems Hold 66.4% Market Share

The hydronic underfloor heating segment held a 66.4% market share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2035.

Demand is being supported by sustainable building initiatives and increasing investment in energy-efficient residential and commercial construction. Hydronic systems are particularly suited to large-scale installations requiring consistent heating, design flexibility, renewable energy integration and long-term operational savings.

Smart city projects and clean-building programs are expected to create additional opportunities for hydronic underfloor heating suppliers. As developers prioritize high-efficiency mechanical systems, hydronic solutions are becoming increasingly important in projects designed to meet advanced energy and emissions standards.

Residential Projects Account for Largest Application Share

Residential applications represented 57.6% of the North American underfloor heating market in 2025 and are anticipated to expand at a 5.2% CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

Urbanization, population growth, green-building investment and consumer interest in clean heating technologies are contributing to adoption in single-family and multifamily properties.

Homeowners are placing greater emphasis on heating systems that improve indoor comfort while supporting energy savings and lower emissions. Government and private-sector initiatives addressing heating performance in cold climates also are benefiting the residential market.

Product innovation, smart thermostats, zoning capabilities and automated temperature controls are expected to continue supporting residential underfloor heating adoption.

US Accounts for 77.8% of North American Market

The US underfloor heating market generated $1.5 billion in 2025 and accounted for 77.8% of the North American market.

Growth is being driven by stricter energy-efficiency regulations, financial incentives for low-emission technologies and programs supporting modernization of residential and commercial buildings.

Energy-efficient retrofit activity is creating opportunities for manufacturers, installers and distribution partners throughout the United States. Greater awareness of lifecycle cost savings and growing demand for consistent indoor heating are expected to reinforce the country's position as the largest contributor to North American market expansion.

Manufacturers Invest in Smart and Hydronic Technologies

Key participants in the North America underfloor heating market include Danfoss, Gold Heat, Arkon Heating, FloorHeat, Infloor Heating Systems, REHAU, STEP HEAT, Nuheat, ThermaRay, ProLux Materials, Schluter Systems, Warmboard, Warmup, Ouellet, SunTouch, Emerson Electric, MAPEI, MP Global Products and Watts.

Market participants are investing in advanced electric and hydronic underfloor heating technologies featuring smart controls, automation and enhanced energy management. Strategic partnerships with construction companies, architects, distributors and property developers are helping suppliers expand market reach and secure product specifications for new residential and commercial projects.

Companies also are strengthening installation support, after-sales service and turnkey project capabilities. Product sustainability, system reliability, ease of integration and customer-focused service are expected to remain important competitive priorities through 2035.

To download a copy of the full report visit www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/6234272/north-america-underfloor-heating-market.