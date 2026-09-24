Ariston Partners With Keyline Sales to Expand California Water Heating Business

PROVIDENCE, RI — Ariston has partnered with Keyline Sales to manage sales, distribution and specification efforts across Southern California and Wayne County, Nevada, expanding the company’s presence in a market increasingly focused on heat pump water heating and building electrification.

The partnership comes as California’s building decarbonization goals, Title 24 energy requirements and changing consumer demand drive adoption of electrification technologies. Ariston will work with Keyline to expand access to high-efficiency heat pump water heaters, thermal comfort technologies and related services for wholesale distributors, mechanical contractors, engineering specifiers and residential builders.

Keyline Brings Builder and Engineering Expertise to Region

Keyline Sales brings decades of market experience, regional warehousing and builder-focused sales expertise to the partnership. Its dedicated builder and engineering team will support homebuilders, multifamily developers and plumbing professionals working to meet energy requirements while maintaining installation speed and product reliability.

Keyline operates from its corporate facility in Downey, California, providing a regional base for Ariston’s sales and distribution activities.

"Southern California represents one of the most dynamic and fastest growing markets for clean energy water heating solutions in North America," said Mike Sokaris, Vice President of Sales at Ariston. "Keyline Sales shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer support. Their established relationships with top regional builders, contractors, and distributors make them the ideal partner to drive our expansion. Together, we look forward to making Ariston's water heating solutions and advanced heat pump technologies the top choice for new residential and commercial developments and repair and replace applications."

Heat Pump Water Heating Supports California Electrification

Ariston’s heat pump technology is positioned as a path for homebuilders toward zero-emission and energy-efficient building compliance as California continues to increase electrification requirements.

Under the partnership, Keyline Sales will represent Ariston’s full line of standard and high-efficiency water heating products throughout Southern California. The product portfolio will serve both new construction and repair-and-replace applications across residential and commercial markets.

For contractors and builders, the regional representation also is intended to provide greater access to product support and technical resources as heat pump water heating becomes a larger part of California’s water heating market.

Keyline Targets Growing Demand for High-Efficiency Systems

Keyline said the partnership will address growing demand from builders and contractors for heat pump and electrification products supported by technical expertise and regional distribution capabilities.

"We are thrilled to represent Ariston in Southern California," said Keith Katz, President at Keyline Sales. "As the market accelerates toward heat pumps and electrification, builders and contractors need reliable, high performing products backed by strong technical support. Ariston's innovative product lineup aligns perfectly with what our builders and channel partners are demanding. We look forward to driving mutual growth for years to come."

To learn more about Keyline Sales, visit www.keylinesales.com

To learn more about the Ariston Group, visit www.aristongroup.com.