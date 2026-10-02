Rheem Expands Fort Smith Footprint With Adjacent Property Purchase

ATLANTA — Rheem announced the purchase of property adjacent to its Fort Smith campus, adding land that could support future growth at the Arkansas facility.

Rheem has operated in Fort Smith for 56 years. The campus serves as an important center for the company's manufacturing, engineering, training, distribution, customer support, sales, marketing and other business functions.

The acquisition provides additional space as Rheem evaluates its long-term capacity needs at a location where available space is becoming limited.

Property Purchase Creates Room for Future Growth

When the adjacent property was recently listed for sale, Rheem evaluated the land and elected to purchase it to enable future growth opportunities.

With limited space at its current location the company determined that acquiring the property would provide additional flexibility as its business needs evolve.

“Our strategy is to build capabilities and capacity for long-term success,” said Chief Operating Officer Alex Housten. “This investment helps ensure we have the flexibility to grow in the future, while continuing to contribute to the economic vitality of the community we’ve called home for more than five decades.”

Fort Smith Campus Supports Multiple Rheem Operations

Rheem's Fort Smith presence extends beyond manufacturing, with the campus supporting engineering, training, distribution, customer support, sales and marketing functions as well as other business operations.

The additional property gives the company more options for managing future space and capacity requirements across those functions while maintaining its established presence in the Fort Smith community.

Development Plans Remain Under Review

Rheem has not determined immediate development plans for the property. The company will continue to review options as business needs require and economic conditions allow.

The acquisition is part of Rheem's longer-term approach to building capabilities and capacity rather than a commitment to a specific near-term development project. The company said it will share additional information as development decisions are made.

To learn more visit www.rheem.com.