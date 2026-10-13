Navien Opens Irvine Innovation Center and Training Academy

IRVINE, CA — Navien, Inc. has opened a new Innovation Center & Training Academy in Irvine, California, combining product development, engineering, testing, quality support and hands-on training at one location. The facility is designed to strengthen the company’s connection to the North American market and the contractors, distributors and other industry partners who work with its products.

The grand opening brought together Navien representatives, contractors, distributors, customers, industry partners and company leadership from North America and the company’s global headquarters in Korea. The opening marks another investment in Navien’s North American operations and its focus on technology and innovation.

Innovation Center Brings Engineering Closer to the Field

The Innovation Center will serve as a hub for North American product development, engineering, testing and quality response. It provides a local environment for evaluating product performance under North American market and field conditions while connecting the regional organization more closely with Navien’s research and development capabilities in Korea.

Activities at the facility will include product performance evaluation, field testing, engineering analysis of customer and field quality issues, product and component improvements, product certification and compliance, and evaluation of technologies and concepts for the North American market.