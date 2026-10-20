Nationwide Boiler Names Jim Lieskovan President Ahead of Leadership Transition

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a supplier of industrial rental boilers, new and used in-stock package boilers, emissions control equipment and custom PLC control systems, has appointed current Vice President of Sales Jim Lieskovan as President, effective August 1, 2026. CEO Larry Day will remain in his role through his retirement in January 2027 to support a planned leadership transition.

Day has served as Nationwide Boiler’s President and CEO since 2016, guiding the company’s growth, strengthening its market position and advancing its capabilities across rental, sales and emissions control. He will continue providing strategic leadership and oversight during the transition.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as CEO through my retirement,” said Day. “Nationwide Boiler has an exceptional team and a strong foundation built on integrity, dependability, and real customer service. Jim is well positioned to lead the company forward, and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”

Lieskovan to Lead Day-to-Day Operations

Lieskovan brings industry and leadership experience to the presidency, with a record of commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction and strategic growth during his tenure at Nationwide Boiler.

As President, he will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and work with the leadership team to continue driving innovation and delivering value to customers and partners.

“I am honored to step into the role of President,” said Lieskovan. “Larry has built a company with a strong reputation and a culture that truly sets it apart. I look forward to building on that legacy and working with our talented team to continue delivering the quality and service our customers expect.”

Day to Remain on Board After Retirement

Day will remain actively involved as CEO through January 2027, providing continuity and strategic direction during the transition. Upon his retirement, Lieskovan will assume full responsibility as President and CEO of Nationwide Boiler, while Day will continue serving on the company’s Board of Directors.

To learn more visit www.nationwideboiler.com.