Rheem Embarks on 'Greater Degree of Good' Initiative

Rheem has adapted its "New Degree of Comfort" motto for use in a new awareness campaign: "A Greater Degree of Good."

Rheem announced during the recent AHR Expo the beginning of a comprehensive sustainability platform, "A Greater Degree of Good," as well as groundbreaking, 2025 sustainability commitments tied to ‘Designing for Zero Waste’.

Rheem Aligned with the company’s 2025 sustainability goals and its 100th year anniversary, Rheem will launch a line of heating, cooling and water heating products that boast a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint.

In addition to making its manufacturing processes and locations more sustainable, Rheem is focused on developing products that help consumers be more energy efficient and reduce their environmental impact.

TM/Informa Rheem CEO/President Chris Peel: “We all feel a shared responsibility to reduce the natural resources required to make and use our products, and we are excited about the opportunity to affect positive environmental change through these purposeful actions.

According to a recent national survey conducted by Rheem, 77 percent of homeowners assert that environmental preservation is important to them. In addition, 74 percent of millennials are more likely to purchase products from a manufacturer that has committed to sustainability in their manufacturing processes. These consumer insights reinforce the opportunity and obligation for manufacturers to implement responsible practices and offer sustainable products to affect positive environmental change.



Degrees of Innovation

As a result of the direct effect heating, cooling and water heating equipment has on energy and water consumption around the globe, Rheem is committed to developing and marketing products that minimize waste when in use. Aligned with the company’s 2025 sustainability goals and its 100th year anniversary, Rheem will launch a line of heating, cooling and water heating products that boast a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint. Since products within the Rheem family of brands are used every day and have long life cycles, maximizing product efficiencies will both minimize end-user energy expenditures and reduce water usage, presenting a tremendous opportunity for the company to create a meaningful and positive environmental impact.

Degrees of Efficiency

In addition to developing sustainable products, Rheem is also focused on implementing environmentally responsible processes and refining its manufacturing, supply chain and operations practices to minimize material, energy and water waste. Building on the momentum from recent investments and improvements at its facilities around the world, Rheem will also reduce GHG emissions by 50 percent and achieve zero waste to landfill in its global manufacturing operations by 2025. Along with the company’s independent efforts to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns,

Rheem is committed to affecting an even greater environmental impact and is calling on other companies to adopt environmentally sound practices and prioritize sustainability in their manufacturing as well.

Degrees of Leadership

The HVAC and plumbing industries continue to face a growing labor shortage as the current workforce retires and demand rises.Recognizing that the company’s success is dependent on skilled plumbers and contractors who install and service its products, Rheem is investing in new recruiting and training initiatives to foster a qualified workforce and educate the trade on how to best support its sustainability goals. By 2025, Rheem will commit to training at least 250,000 plumbers and contractors on sustainable products, sustainable installation and recycling best practices utilizing its six state-of-the-art Innovation Learning Centers across North America.



“To coincide with our 100 year anniversary, we have set some very challenging sustainability goals for our teams around the world,” said Chris Peel, president and Chief Executive Officer of Rheem Manufacturing Company. “We all feel a shared responsibility to reduce the natural resources required to make and use our products, and we are excited about the opportunity to affect positive environmental change through these purposeful actions. By working together – Rheem associates, our contractors and consumers – we will create a Greater Degree of Good.”



