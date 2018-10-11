Rheem Partners with Homeless Resource Center in Maui

ATLANTA, GA -- The water heating division from Rheem has teamed up with Zeek Mechanical and the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center in Maui, Hawaii to bring some much needed comfort to individuals and families that utilize the Center. Rheem recently outfitted the homeless resource center with two high-efficiency 100-gallon Triton Water Heaters to help them better serve local residents.

The Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center (KHAKO) serves people seeking refuge, providing rooms, meals, clothing and other essential items as they help locate permanent housing. Rheem identified the Center as needing a more efficient supply of hot water for showers, washing clothes, and an essential upgrade for Ka Hale A Ke Ola to better meet the needs of their community. The Center’s two locations are in Wailuku and Lahaina.

“Our centers typically serve more than 400 residents for a 60 to 90 day stay,” said Monique Yamashita, executive director of KHAKO. “The sheer number of guests participating in our programs creates very heavy use of equipment and the replacement costs are more than KHAKO has available to spend. This donation is so helpful for just our basic needs – it allows us to provide some very welcomed comfort while we help these people in their most difficult time of need.”

Rheem’s partner, Zeek Mechanical of Maui, helped the company with the installations on August 1-2, 2018. “This action by Rheem is in complete alignment with Rheem's values and in helping the less fortunate,” said Curtis Zeek, Zeek Mechanical. “KHAKO enjoys broad support and is held in very high esteem within the community and we are proud to assist Rheem in providing their products to this fine local institution.”

The water heater donation is part of Rheem’s national Heart of Comfort program, which supports people and neighborhoods in need across the communities where Rheem employees and customers live and work. In addition to volunteering and fundraising, Heart of Comfort programming addresses urgent needs where efficient heating, cooling and water heating systems can make a difference in the lives of others.

“Rheem readily embraces the opportunity to give back. Being able to support the KHAKO Homeless Resource Center and the recent victims of the Kilauea Eruption are extremely edifying. Working with a company like Rheem, it is satisfying to know that we care not only about business but also in giving back, especially in a time of such great need,” said Rheem Commercial Application Engineer Peter Mosher. “We hope the water heaters will be of great benefit and provide years of comfort to all those who walk through the doors of the homeless center. We are grateful we were able to be a part of this endeavor.”

To date, Rheem has supported over 100 organizations and contributed more than $2 million to philanthropic initiatives. The Heart of Comfort program gives all Rheem associates the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, one degree at a time.