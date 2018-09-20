Rinnai America Dedicates New North American Headquarters

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. — Tankless water heater manufacturer Rinnai America Corp. announced that the first phase of its North American headquarters expansion is complete and ready for occupancy in Peachtree City, Ga.

The new building brings Rinnai’s footprint to nearly 63,000 sq. ft. and sits on 8.4 acres of land. Kajima Building and Design Group provided architectural and construction services for the structure, and the interior design was created by design firm Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart & Associates. The interior design of the new facility integrates Rinnai’s brand throughout the building.

Rinnai dedicated the facility Sept. 19 and hosted special guests Hiroyasu Naito, president of Rinnai Corp.; Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal; Peachtree City Mayor Vanessa Fleisch; and Japanese Consul General Takashi Shinozuka.

The new facility showcases a multipurpose auditorium that holds 200 people and features cutting-edge audio/visual systems that will aid in innovation and collaboration across the Rinnai network of facilities, partners and customers. From interactive presentations to global conferencing, these systems provide a complete digital experience for associates and visitors that is representative of the Rinnai brand.

It utilizes Kalwall translucent exterior panel technology, allowing for natural lighting and maximum energy efficiency. The interior has a bright, collaborative and energy-efficient design with a sunshine corridor connecting the headquarters building with the new Innovation Center.

Employee engagement and workplace satisfaction were considered for the design of the new building. A two-story glass atrium area, large patio with outdoor kitchen for entertaining and a half-mile outdoor walking trail are amenities that were incorporated into the construction of the headquarters. There are also future plans to add an on-site workout facility and game room.

“With the continued growth we’ve experienced, our commitment to product innovation and bringing manufacturing to the U.S., our new headquarters building is further testament to our dedication to the industry and our customers,” said Frank Windsor, chief operating officer for Rinnai. “We are proud to continue our pledge to enhance lives by changing the way water is heated and we look forward to completion of phase two of this project.”

Phase two is the conversion of the existing Rinnai America headquarters into the company’s new North America Innovation and Training Center. The building is adjacent to the new headquarters with easy access between both to enable all associates to continue working closely together. The Innovation Center will house an advanced research-and-development laboratory, product certification center and the “Rinnai Experience” customer product training.

Rinnai’s capital expenditure for the entire two phases of the project, including building, testing equipment and parking expansion, will exceed $18 million. The company also will be hiring additional employees to support its continued growth.

“Georgia is a premier destination for global industry leaders such as Rinnai to invest and create meaningful employment opportunities,” Deal said. “In 2017, we traveled to Japan on a trade mission and met with Rinnai’s leadership team to discuss the qualities that have made Georgia the No. 1 state for business five years in a row. … We are encouraged to see the opening of this first phase of Rinnai’s new North American headquarters and we look forward to strengthening this partnership in the years to come.”