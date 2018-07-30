The Rinnai Experience: A Showcase for the Company's Products, Programs and Partners

The Experience included an overview of the company's history, important information on their products and services, as well as a chance to drive a racing car at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA -- For three days twenty home builders, developers, contractors and plumbing professionals (and one member of the trade press) gathered at the invitation of the North American branch of the Rinnai Corporation to learn more about the company, its products, programs and services as part of The Rinnai Experience. The company offers the experience several times a year as part of its outreach to the industry.

The goals of the Experience are, first, to help educate dealers about how Rinnai can help them make more money, work more efficiently, satisfy their customers and improve how they run their business. Sometimes that means pre-assembled components to move more quickly from one job to the next. Sometimes that means helping dealers offer financing to their customers. Sometimes that means better training and access to product information.

The second goal is getting feedback from their partners. A chance for the manufacturer to ask questions like, How can Rinnai improve their products? How can Rinnai help contractors in training their workforce? How can Rinnai help their dealers to better market their businesses?

And the third part is networking, an opportunity for the manufacturer as well as builders and contractors to all sit down together over a meal or a few drinks and talk about the state of the industry, their problems, their successes and their hopes for the future. Through social activities, team-building exercises and group events like the NASCAR experience, the people on the Experience come away with valuable insights they can then use in their own businesses and their own lives.