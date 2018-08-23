Menu
Press Release
Hydronics

Taco Names Bredeson to Head HydroFlo Pumps

Previously, Jeff Bredeson served as vice president of sales for Taco’s wholesale and commercial HVAC solutions.

CRANSTON, R. I. — Taco Comfort Solutions named Jeffrey S. Bredeson as president of Tennessee-based Hydroflo Pumps, a subsidiary. Prior to his new position at Hydroflo Pumps, Bredeson served as vice president of sales for Taco’s wholesale and commercial HVAC solutions. 

Before joining Taco, Bredeson was senior vice president and general manager of Hunter Industrial, a division of Hunter Fan Co.  Previous to that, he was senior vice president and general manager of Wilo Gmbh, for the Americas region; the vice president of sales, North America, for Danfoss Inc.; and the director of systems sales, Europe, for Johnson Controls Inc.

At Villanova University, Bredeson earned a certificate in lean manufacturing/Six Sigma.  He has an executive MBA from the Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University, and an associate degree in engineering from the Wisconsin School of Electronics.  

TAGS: Management
