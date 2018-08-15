Menu
The Camp STEMtastic students pose alongside camp leaders and Wilo USA’s Director of Operations Darren McGuire after an afternoon at Wilo’s production facility in Thomasville, Ga.
Press Release
Wilo-Foundation Sponsors Thomas University’s Camp STEMtastic

Wilo USA welcomed this year's group of 8th-grade student campers to its production facility in Thomasville, Ga., as part of the program.

ROSEMONT, IL. — Wilo, a provider of pumps and pump solutions for water management, building services and groundwater, sponsored Thomas University’s Camp STEMtastic this summer through the Wilo-Foundation. The camp is the university’s science and technology-focused summer program for young students, and the foundation has been an active sponsor since 2015.

Wilo USA welcomed this year’s group of rising 8th-grade student campers to its production facility in Thomasville, Ga., as part of the STEMtastic program. The theme for this year’s camp was “The Human Machine,” and campers’ activities and learning experiences throughout the week focused on simple and complex machines related to how the systems in the human body function together to complete specific tasks.

Camp STEMtastic students prepare to test their team project using a Wilo circulator to pump dyed water through a simple piping system.

The students toured the Wilo USA facility on the fourth day of the camp and learned about the complex machines and systems used in production, as well as how its pumps work to treat water supply and sewage within cities’ infrastructure. The campers also participated in a hands-on activity led by Wilo USA’s Director of Operations Darren McGuire, in which they worked in teams to assemble two versions of a simple circulation system. They then used a Wilo circulator to pump dyed water through the piping structures they created, demonstrating how the human circulation system functions.

On the last day of the camp, campers’ friends and family members attended a reception in which the students gave a presentation highlighting the events of the week, as well as a demonstration of the students’ project for the week — to build a simple machine to complete a specific task.

TAGS: Training
