A. O. Smith Set to Host Educational Speaker Series at 2024 AHR Expo

A. O. Smith will host an educational speaker series, featuring top industry subject matter experts at the upcoming 2024 AHR Expo, set to kick off Jan. 22 in Chicago. The business will host six presentations across two days, covering commercial and residential water heating technology, our commitment to decarbonization, new product announcements and more.

This year also recognizes A. O. Smith Corporation’s 150th anniversary. One presentation will cover the company’s storied past and preview the exciting developments ahead for A. O. Smith in 2024 and beyond.

Visitors can also check out numerous products at the A. O. Smith booth, including the new Adapt™ Premium Condensing Gas Tankless Water Heater with X3® Scale Prevention Technology, the Emerge™ family of commercial heat pumps and the newest member of the Cyclone® commercial water heater portfolio, the Cyclone FLEX. The booth will also include the Voltex® AL HPWH, the Voltex 120V HPWH, the Cyclone XL water heater and the CHP-120 commercial HPWH.

Media and trade show attendees are invited to visit the A. O. Smith booth, #S9986 (South Building) at McCormick Place.

Presentations include:

What’s new with the industry’s #1 Commercial Water Heater?

Monday, January 22 — 11:00-11:20 AM

Matt Schulz, Senior Product Manager, Commercial Water Heaters

Join as A. O. Smith kicks off AHR 2024 with a sneak peek at the newest member of the Cyclone® family. Introducing Cyclone FLEX! A. O. Smith has once again reimagined the industry’s #1 commercial gas water. Cyclone FLEX delivers the superior high efficiency performance Cyclone is known for while remaining on the cutting edge of technology with a new and improved feature set.

Welcome to the Commercial Heat Pump Era​

Monday, January 22 — 2:00-2:20 PM

Matt Baranuk, Commercial Segment Development Leader, Commercial HPWH & Emerging Technology

Heat pump technology is the most innovative, efficient solution to meet the challenging goal of reducing energy usage and emissions. A. O. Smith is prepared to lead this growing category with its Emerge™ family of commercial heat pumps. Learn more about the industry’s most comprehensive suite of commercial heat pumps, including split system, integrated and light duty models.

The Rise of Residential Heat Pump

Monday, January 22 — 3:00-3:30 PM

Arthur Smith, Product Manager

A heat pump for any application? Now that’s innovative. Meet A. O. Smith’s award-winning Voltex® family of residential heat pump water heaters, including Voltex AL featuring “Anti-leak technology,” Voltex MAX with 40% more hot water delivery, and Voltex 120V—our electrification model.

Introducing the Future of A. O. Smith Tankless

Monday, January 22 — 4:00-4:20 PM

Isaac Wilson, Senior Product Manager, Tankless

A. O. Smith has reimagined the tankless category with our first-ever product 100% designed and manufactured by A. O. Smith. Featuring both flexible installation and premium performance, A. O. Smith’s ALL NEW Adapt™ premium condensing tankless water heaters meet the needs of both busy installers and homeowners.

A. O. Smith’s 150th Celebration

Tuesday, January 23 — 11:00-11:30 AM

David Chisolm, Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience

Once the provider of automobile frames to Henry Ford, a key player in the US war effort, and the very first glass lined water heater…now a worldwide provider of clean, hot water. Join us as we celebrate A. O. Smith’s storied history and look forward to another 150 years of innovation in residential and commercial water heating. ​

Industry Leader in Decarbonization ​



Tuesday, January 23 — 2:00-2:30

Josh Greene, Vice President of Government, Regulatory and Industry Affairs

Decarbonization through electrification monopolizes headlines, but A. O. Smith is committed to walking our talk. In this session, we’ll recount the requirements that decarbonization demands in the residential and commercial spaces, our goals, the headwinds we face, and the exciting opportunities ahead.