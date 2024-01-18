Ariston Group Strengthens Position in North America at AHR Expo

HTP is launching the EVERLAST Elevate Demand Response that provides the same amount of hot water as a 100-gallon electric water heater from a 55-gallon tank and includes a lifetime tank warranty and a six-year part warranty with online registration. The EVERLAST Light Duty commercial heater is a lightweight, versatile stainless steel electric water heater suitable for light-duty commercial use.

The ASWH Demand Response Top Connect features intelligent electronic controls and is ready for grid connectivity, resulting in lower electricity costs. They will also be launching the new Light Duty Commercial, a durable and versatile water heater suited for light-duty commercial projects.

From NTI, the Air to Water Heat Pump product line is the company’s solution for electrification while its hybrid functionality allows for flexibility with gas boilers and heat pumps operating together. Also from NTI is the new Compass floor standing boiler, which has flexibility for left- and right-hand piping connections and new human-machine interface (HMI) controls for enhanced user interface and troubleshooting. NTI will introduce new HMI controls on many of its boilers, and include a set-up wizard and with clear fault codes for troubleshooting.

Other products at the booth will be the HTP Superstor Ultra Indirect Water Heater, the market leader in the indirect water heater category for 30 years; the HTP Phoenix, a commercial condensing gas water heater constructed with lightweight 316L stainless steel and a proprietary Cupronickel heat exchanger; ASWH HYBRID Heat Pump, which is born of fourth generation technology and delivers maximum efficiency, energy savings, intelligent electronic controls, and superior quality; ASWH's High Efficiency Ultra-Low NOx, a durable, efficient and versatile gas-fired water heater for commercial applications; NTI’s TRX Condensing Boiler, a high-efficiency, wall-hung boiler equipped with an innovative XTRATECH® stainless steel heat exchanger with large diameter tubing; and the NTI GF150, a combination furnace/boiler/water heater to provide forced hot air heating, domestic hot water and hydronic heating capabilities.

The AHR Expo brings together manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes and specialties to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. Engineers, OEMs, contractors, facility operators, operators architects, and other professionals experience everything new in HVACR and build relationships to grow businesses and careers.

For more information on the AHR Expo, visit AHRExpo.com.