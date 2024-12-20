AHR Expo 2025 Returns to Orlando

ORLANDO, FL — The 2025 Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Expo (AHR) will take place from February 10th to the 12th at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This year the Expo will welcome more than 1,800 exhibitors, 350 speakers, and 50,000 attendees.

Professionals from every sector of the industry will be in attendance including contractors, manufacturers, engineers, system design professionals, facility managers, architects, wholesalers, distributors and more. While the focus of the show is HVAC/R, almost all aspects of the built environment are represented at the expo, including plumbing, piping, hydronics, heating, cooling, controls, tools and software.

What follows is a brief overview of what’s on offer at the show specifically for plumbing, hydronic and mechanical systems professionals. To learn more and customize your show experience visit the Expo website at www.ahrexpo.com, or download the show app at the Google Play Store.

Expo Schedule

The Expo floor opens at 10:00 AM on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, closing at 6:00 PM on Monday and Tuesday, and 4:00 PM on Wednesday.

The Expo co-locates with the ASHRAE Winter Conference. Important events for the conference include:

Monday, February 10

President’s Luncheon 12:15 PM – 2:00 PM

Honors & Awards Ceremony 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Tuesday, February 11

Members Council Meeting 8:15 AM – 12:00 PM

Life Members Club Luncheon 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Members Night Out Cocktail Hour 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM

Wednesday, February 12

Board of Directors Meeting 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Education Sessions

This year’s education program will feature more than 250 sessions, including free industry seminars, a robust panel series lineup, new product presentations and more.

“Educating our current and future workforce is an area of dedicated attention and effort across most industry conversations,” said Show Manager, Mark Stevens. “Over the years, the AHR education program has grown into an important complementary asset to the show floor experience, lending an opportunity for deeper understanding of what’s happening within the industry, how to apply skill and knowledge, and how to prepare for shifts.”

“AHR Expo is a unique opportunity to pair session learning with application practice due to the complementary aspect of our education programming and the exhibition floor,” said Kim Pires, Director of Education. “Taking learning one step further, attendees can apply what they’ve just learned in a classroom to products, technology, or conversations on the show floor—creating a valuable opportunity that’s hard to find elsewhere in the industry.”

Education opportunities include panel sessions, free industry seminars and for-credit sessions (which offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs), Professional Development Hours (PDHs) and American Institute of Architecture Learning Units (LUs), but which typically charge a fee).