Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems to Showcase Advanced Solutions at AHR Expo 2025

Aalberts integrated piping systems (IPS), a global leader in advanced integrated piping systems for the distribution and control of liquids and gasses, has announced its participation in the 2025 AHR Expo from February 10-12 in Orlando, Florida. Visitors can find Aalberts IPS at Booth #1323, where the company will feature interactive demonstrations, product showcases, and an exciting endurance challenge.

Data Center-Focused

The Aalberts IPS booth will highlight four product boxes, each showcasing tailored solutions for hot water piping, data centers, system balancing, and water distribution. Among these, a new data center-focused display will take center stage, featuring pressure reducing valves (PRVs), high-performance butterfly valves, Shurjoint fittings, and advanced actuation valves. The data center solutions emphasize durability, reliability, and operational efficiency, crucial for environments requiring high performance and precision.

The high-performance butterfly valves featured in the data center box boast a double-offset design that reduces wear on seals, extending the valve’s lifespan. These valves also include bi-directional sealing, ensuring reliable water flow control under varying conditions, and a blowout-proof shaft made from 17-4 PH stainless steel for superior strength and safety.

Additionally, these PRVs are constructed with high-quality bronze bodies to enhance corrosion resistance and include built-in thermal expansion bypass technology to prevent system damage. With compliance to ASSE 1003, CSA B356, and NSF standards, these high-performance valves support a range of markets, including residential, commercial and industrial applications, accommodating pressures of up to 400 psi while offering multiple connection options for flexible installations.

Shurjoint Fittings, Actuation Valves

Shurjoint fittings are engineered for fast, secure installation, featuring a patent-pending wedge design that ensures an even, reliable seal and reduces leak points. The fittings are compatible with compressed air, heating, and cooling systems, offering versatility for a wide range of applications.

Additionally, the display will include Aalberts IPS' actuation valves, which incorporate compact rack-and-pinion designs for high torque requirements where space-efficient design is a must. These valves are pre-lubricated and corrosion-resistant to reduce maintenance, while dual-acting and spring-return options provide versatility for both control and fail-safe operations. Designed to operate reliably across extreme temperatures, the actuation valves cater to various industrial needs.

Hang Tough Challenge

Aalberts IPS will also present an interactive “hang tough challenge,” where attendees can test their strength and endurance featuring the company’s “Apollo”® Valves press products, including its carbon press, copper press, and stainless-steel press solutions. This hands-on activity showcases the exceptional reliability and durability of Aalberts IPS technologies in real-world applications.

For more information about Aalberts IPS and its participation in AHR Expo 2025, visit Aalberts-ips.us or the official event site at ahrexpo.com.