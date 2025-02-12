Latest from AHR
Rheem Launches 'Engineered for Life' Brand Evolution, Celebrates a Century of Excellence at 2025 AHR Expo
Feb. 12, 2025
Celebrating a century of excellence, innovation, and ingenuity, Rheem®, with manufacturing facilities in 88 countries, showcased the culmination of 100 years of engineering at the 2025 AHR Expo. Rheem’s family of 50 global brands—including Rheem Heating & Cooling, Rheem Water Heating, Eemax®, Friedrich®, HTPG®, IBC™, Nordyne®, and Raypak®—presented a range of dependable, cutting-edge, and environmentally friendly product options designed for commercial and residential use.
Rheem CEO Chris Peel, joined by the company’s customers, partners, and employees, kicked off this milestone event. As hundreds of attendees rallied together to toast to 100 years, Peel unveiled Rheem’s newly launched brand evolution, “Engineered for Life.” Synonymous with reliable and resilient products designed for everyday life, the branding update reflects Rheem’s 100-year legacy. With more than 500 active patents, Rheem is known for a century of strong, meaningful collaboration with customers and partners.
At Rheem’s booth, #2343, show attendees joined in the festive atmosphere, while enjoying giveaways and discovering a range of product solutions for many applications. The company also hosted several on-trend discussions within the booth from commercial advancements and engineering for new regulations to the latest on heat pumps and decarbonization. Moreover, visitors learned about Rheem’s sustainability achievements, including attaining zero-waste-to-landfill status and training more than 600,000 plumbers, contractors, and key influencers on sustainable products and practices.
Rheem’s family of brands was proud to return to the AHR Expo and continue strengthening its relationships with customers, suppliers, and contracting partners while commemorating 100 years within the industry.
For more information on Rheem products, visit www.rheem.com, and to learn more about Rheem’s centennial celebration, visit www.rheem.com/100.
