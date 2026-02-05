Direct from the AHR Expo Hall – Our Exclusive Q&A with A. O. Smith CEO Stephen Shafer

CONTRACTOR: Thanks for talking to us today. What is A. O. Smith’s main message to the contractors visiting the booth today?

Shafer: In a word, gratitude. We want to express our gratitude to the contractor community for what they do for us. We have decade-long relationships with many of our contractor partners, and we want to spread the message that A. O. Smith is investing to maintain our leadership position in the industry, and they can count on us. We are committed to bringing the best products—the highest efficiency products—to market, working hand-in-hand with the contractor community.

We want to make products that are easier for them to install, maintain, and service. So, we’re out here making sure that we continue to learn from them and also spread the message that we are ready to invest in those innovations.

Another important topic is changes around shifts in technology and in the regulatory environment, and we want to be out here supporting the industry, helping to navigate those changes, and being prepared with the right products, and being able to get those products in the hands of consumers.

CONTRACTOR: What do you see as the big challenge for A. O. Smith as a manufacturer in 2026?

Shafer: A big challenge for us is uncertainty. We work on a long timeline. It takes us years to develop a new product, add the production lines to make that product, and make sure we launch those products with the quality and reliability our customers expect from A. O. Smith. It takes time to do those things.

To make sure we’re working on the right things, certainty always helps. But we’re living in a less certain world now more than ever. Tariffs, geopolitics, consumer confidence, and economic uncertainty, and potential supply chain disruptions—those are only a few of the things you need to keep in mind as a manufacturer.

What I am certain about is that we’re remaining flexible and agile to move quickly when things change. A key strategy at A. O. Smith is that we are able to invest broadly enough that we can take advantage of favorable developments in the market. We manufacture in multiple locations to mitigate risk. We have very sophisticated supply chain teams to help manage those uncertainties.