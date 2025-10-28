AHR Expo Announces 2026 Innovation Award Winners

WESTPORT, CT — The AHR Expo has announced the winners of the 2026 AHR Expo Innovation Awards, recognizing 10 standout products and technologies that represent the industry’s most forward-thinking developments.

Each year, the awards honor manufacturers that are redefining performance, efficiency and design across air conditioning, heating, refrigeration and related categories.

Innovation Awards Spotlight HVACR’s Cutting Edge

“The achievement of an Innovation Award winner is a meaningful distinction in HVACR,” said Mark Stevens, Show Manager. “We’re proud to showcase the commitment and recognize the hard work of these manufacturers and their collective teams who are bringing new and inventive solutions to market. The Innovation Awards not only highlight these accomplishments, but also act as a benchmark for excellence, honoring the creativity and dedication shaping our industry’s future.”

Entries are judged by an independent panel of ASHRAE members, who evaluate submissions based on design innovation, creativity, application, and potential market impact. Hundreds of entries are reviewed each year, reflecting the industry’s growing focus on smarter, more sustainable solutions.

Advancing Efficiency, Performance and Compliance

“It is a positive indicator that each year we see more and more manufacturers meeting industry challenges with creativity and innovation,” Stevens added. “The winning products, along with all the finalists, demonstrate HVACR’s preparedness to respond to critical demands and challenges with innovative solutions to support energy efficiency, compliance, cost-efficiency and an overall improvement to equipment performance.”

Innovation Fuels Workforce Development

Proceeds from award entry fees are reinvested in the AHR Expo Workforce Development program, now in its fourth year. The initiative supports student engagement and training in the HVACR trades through field trips to the show, curated industry introductions, hands-on lab equipment, and monetary donations to local student programs in the host city.

The 2026 program will once again help connect the next generation of professionals with manufacturers and mentors during the Las Vegas event. More details are available at ahrexpo.com.