AHR Expo 2026 Draws More than 53,000 Attendees

Ryan Sen, who moderated the panel Data Center Demands: Cooling Solutions, BMS Advancement and the Next Generation of HVAC, said of the session, “Standing room only! Yes, you heard me right—our Data Center Demands panel was certainly one of the most heavily attended sessions at AHR Expo 2026, and with good reason. Given the speed, scale, and investment being made in this vertical, it was timely for the engineering, HVAC, and BAS communities to come together to hear from real subject matter experts helping to shape standards and technology adoption. These included none other than David Quirk, Justin Seter, Ken Duncan, and Davin Sandhu.”

Full-length videos from the 2026 Panel Series are available at ahrexpo.com.

Contractors Emphasize Real-World Solutions and Efficiency Gains

For contractors and engineers, the value of AHR Expo continues to center on practical takeaways—from smarter controls and next-generation HVAC systems to tools that improve retrofit and commissioning performance.

“Still buzzing from AHR Expo 2026! An incredible experience packed with innovation that directly fuels my work in energy efficiency, building retrofits, and retro-commissioning across NYC,” said Mechanical Engineer Marina Rezkalla with Carlton Energy. “From next-gen HVAC systems to smarter controls and efficiency strategies, the expo delivered real, actionable ideas for improving existing buildings and meeting today’s performance demands.”