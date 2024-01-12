NIBS Announces Building Innovation 2024 Call for Abstracts

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has opened the call for speaker abstracts for Building Innovation 2024.

Abstracts are due February 23.

BI2024 is the premiere meeting for all who work to improve the built environment. The meeting will cover three topic areas: Resilience, Technology, and Building Performance & Sustainability. It takes place May 22-24, at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.

NIBS seeks speakers who can cover:

Building information modeling & management

Digital twins

Housing affordability

Alternative building materials

Facility management

Community resilience

Carbon neutral construction

Net-zero building design and retrofit

Hazard mitigation

Cyber and data security

Building science education

Off-site construction

Industry diversification

Climate adaptation & mitigation

Industry leaders with valuable insights, case studies, best practices, lessons learned, and/or remaining challenges are encouraged to share their knowledge and experiences with a broad audience of building industry stakeholders by submitting an abstract for consideration.

Through the online form, interested parties should submit the following:

500-word abstract

Four learning objectives

Five keywords describing the presentation

150-word biography for all intended session speakers and moderators

Learn more at buildinginnovation.org.