NIBS Announces Building Innovation 2024 Call for Abstracts

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has opened the call for speaker abstracts for Building Innovation 2024.
Abstracts are due February 23.
BI2024 is the premiere meeting for all who work to improve the built environment. The meeting will cover three topic areas: Resilience, Technology, and Building Performance & Sustainability. It takes place May 22-24, at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.
NIBS seeks speakers who can cover:
- Building information modeling & management
- Digital twins
- Housing affordability
- Alternative building materials
- Facility management
- Community resilience
- Carbon neutral construction
- Net-zero building design and retrofit
- Hazard mitigation
- Cyber and data security
- Building science education
- Off-site construction
- Industry diversification
- Climate adaptation & mitigation
Industry leaders with valuable insights, case studies, best practices, lessons learned, and/or remaining challenges are encouraged to share their knowledge and experiences with a broad audience of building industry stakeholders by submitting an abstract for consideration.
Through the online form, interested parties should submit the following:
- 500-word abstract
- Four learning objectives
- Five keywords describing the presentation
- 150-word biography for all intended session speakers and moderators
Learn more at buildinginnovation.org.