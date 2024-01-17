Second Annual Tee Off for the Trades to be Held March 10th

The second annual Tee Off for the Trades golf tournament will be held March 10, 2024 at the Coyote Hills Golf Course in Fullerton, CA.

Coyote Hills is renowned as one of Southern California’s best golf courses. Designed by Cal Olson and PGA Tour Legend Payne Stewart, the 250-acre Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary and championship golf course has been recognized for excellence by Golf Digest, ESPN, Golf for Women, OC Weekly and more.

More than just a golf tournament, the event is the networking and philanthropy event of the year for HVAC leaders. It will give attendees the opportunity to connect with top executives, innovators, and peers from across the industry, with 100% of the proceeds being contributed to Women in HVACR and the EGIA Foundation. Over the course of 18 holes, participants will enjoy:

· Fun and challenging play

· Rich industry networking

· Food and drinks

· Awesome prizes and giveaways

· Breathtaking views of Los Angeles

· And more!

Plus, continue the networking possibilities at the post-tournament reception sponsored by Daikin, featuring free food, drinks, and the announcement of the tournament winners.

Tournament sponsors include Daikin, Endeavor (CONTRACTOR/Contracting Business), Online Access, Contractor University, OPTIMUS Financing, Lemon Seed Marketing and Ferguson.

To learn more and register visit https://golf4trades.org.

About the EGIA Foundation

The EGIA Foundation is dedicated to improving and expanding the future workforce of the home services industry by reversing “blue-collar” misconceptions, increasing awareness of career paths, and providing scholarships and career placement opportunities for more young people.



About Women in HVACR

Women in HVACR improves the lives of its members by providing professional avenues to connect with other women in the HVACR industry. The organization offers networking opportunities, mentorships, education, and scholarships to help more women access rewarding careers in the HVACR.