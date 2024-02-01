Registration Open, Schedule Released for Eighth Emerging Water Technology Symposium

ONTARIO, CA — Early-bird registration is now open for the eighth Emerging Water Technology Symposium (EWTS), taking place May 14-15 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The EWTS provides a unique opportunity to meet well-known experts from across the globe. Participants can discover ideas and approaches about emerging technologies coming to market; learn about innovative sustainable plumbing and mechanical concepts; view presentations; and engage in timely discussions on how the water utility, manufacturing, engineering and trade industries have found solutions through emerging technologies for the water efficiency, plumbing and mechanical industries. The theme for this year’s conference is The Nexus Between Sustainability and Safety: Avoiding Unintended Consequences and will feature prominent experts on these topics.

The EWTS is co-convened by the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) and Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI), in cooperation with the World Plumbing Council (WPC).

Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University, and Will Sarni, founder and CEO of Water Foundry, will deliver the keynote addresses.

Presentations

The EWTS will include the following presentations:

“Emerging Water Contaminants Impact or Premise Plumbing Systems” by Bob Bowcock , Integrated Resource Management

, Integrated Resource Management “Final Barrier Solutions to the PFAs in Drinking Water” by Eric Yeggy , Water Quality Association

, Water Quality Association “Saving Energy and Reducing Carbon with WaterSense Labeled Homes” by Jonah Schein , WaterSense

, WaterSense “Saving Water and Saving Energy in Growing Communities” by Gary Klein , Gary Klein and Associates, and Dan Cole , IAPMO

, Gary Klein and Associates, and , IAPMO “Building Water Commissioning: Tools for Establishing Safe, Efficient, and Sustainable Water Management Programs” by Dr. Molly Scanlon , University of Arizona

, University of Arizona “Cooling Tower Conversion to Geothermal Sources Saves Precious Water” by Jay Egg , Egg Geo, LLC

, Egg Geo, LLC “Premise Plumbing Materials and Opportunistic Premise Plumbing Pathogen Growth” by Abraham Collum , Ph.D., Special Pathogens Laboratory

, Ph.D., Special Pathogens Laboratory Panel Discussion: “The Safety Sustainability Nexus—Where Do We Go from Here?”

A complete schedule is available at https://ewts.org/2024-schedule/.

Anticipating High Interest

“The co-convening organizations and the Technical Review Committee have worked extremely hard to develop an incredible program for this year’s EWTS,” said IAPMO Senior Vice President of Training and Credential Services Tony Marcello. “For this reason, we are all very excited to announce that registration for the EWTS is open and we are looking forward to welcoming attendees in May in Scottsdale. We are anticipating high interest in this exciting program and encourage people that want to attend to register early, as space is limited and the event may sell out.”

The early-bird rate of $495 ends March 15. To register, visit https://events.aspe.org/2024EWTS. Additional information may be found at www.ewts.org. For questions about the EWTS, please contact Maria Bazan at 708/995-3000.