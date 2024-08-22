National Institute of Building Sciences Calls for Abstracts for Annual Meeting, Building Innovation

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has launched the Building Innovation: Emerging Technologies Series, and is looking for speakers.

The inaugural event—Digital Twins 2024—will focus on the creation, use, and benefits of digital twin technology. It will take place December 9-11, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

NIBS seeks abstracts to cover the following for vertical and horizontal assets and critical infrastructure:

Establishing digital twin definitions, use cases, and maturity models

Helping asset owners align digital twin value drives specific to their needs

Integration of digital twins and building information modeling (BIM)

Design and planning

Simulation and analysis

Software and other technology tools

Real-time construction and operations monitoring

Data management to support digital twins

Building operations and performance

Asset lifecycle

IoT and sensor integration

Records and as-built document management/tracking

Hazard mitigation, emergency management, and post-hazard analysis

Emerging and future trends

Industry leaders with valuable insights, case studies, best practices, lessons learned, and/or remaining challenges are encouraged to share their knowledge and experiences with a broad audience of building industry stakeholders by submitting an abstract for consideration no later than September 20, 2024.

Members of the media are invited to attend Building Innovation: Emerging Technologies Series, Digital Twins 2024. Reach out to Christine Cube ([email protected]) for media passes.

About Building Innovation

Building Innovation is the annual meeting of the National Institute of Building Sciences. It brings together government agencies, contractors, the private sector, architects, scientists, and more to meet, share lessons learned, and unveil the latest tools and groundbreaking strategies that affect the building community.

The Building Innovation brand has evolved to encompass a webinar series and podcast.