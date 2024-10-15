Rheem to Showcase Suite of Services, Products at ASPE 2024

ATLANTA, GA — Drawing on its nearly 100 years of expertise, Rheem®, a worldwide leader in the water heating industry, will showcase its comprehensive suite of consulting services and wide range of products at the 2024 ASPE Innovations in Plumbing Trade Show in Columbus, Ohio from Friday, Oct. 18 – Wednesday, Oct. 23.

At booth 825, Rheem will take center stage highlighting its Applications Consulting Team. This expert team offers invaluable services such as sizing, crossover, and piping guidance, making them an essential resource for consumers, contractors and engineers.

Throughout the show, Rheem will provide insights into its capabilities using cutting-edge simulation technology for attendees of ASPE. Using a virtual reality system, Rheem will deliver an immersive experience, allowing participants to understand installation processes and learn about heat pump operations, including operational modes of Rheem’s Light Duty Commercial Heat Pump Water Heaters. This engaging experience highlights the company’s commitment to its approach which is “Every Step of the Way, From Design Through Commissioning, We've Got You Covered.”

Direct Connection

“Having an opportunity to connect directly with plumbing engineers, designers, specifiers, and contractors is invaluable,” stated Annette Finnigan, Senior Marketing Manager with Rheem Commercial Water. “We are looking forward to taking advantage of all that the 2024 ASPE Expo will have to offer while reinforcing our role in shaping the future of plumbing engineering.”

Beyond offering attendees an opportunity to meet with Rheem spec specialists and the Applications Team, Rheem will have a trio of innovative products on display at the show, which include:

Rheem® Air to Water Commercial Heat Pumps: Offered in a variety of install options, the line of Rheem Commercial Heat Pump Water Heaters reduces energy use and operating costs for businesses, while delivering dependable hot water. Unlike gas, the heat pump can draw air from and discharge within the surrounding area, so it is not limited by venting. With the ability to be installed both indoors and outdoors, Rheem’s Commercial Heat Pump Water Heaters provide the flexibility necessary to cater to the needs of all commercial properties. On average, commercial heat pump water heaters (HPWH) equal to 25% of the operating cost of an electric water heater and increase a building’s efficiency, as well as offering an opportunity to qualify for LEED points. Additionally, Rheem Commercial HPWH’s are a sustainable solution suitable for most mild climates and the units contribute to decarbonization goals. Rheem’s HPHD135 models are ENERGY STAR® certified and many commercial HPWH are applicable for rebates, incentives and tax credits. Visit the Rheem booth (825) at the ASPE show to explore details on Rheem’s next generation heat pump.

Rheem Commercial Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater: Available in 40, 50-, 65-, and 80-gallon models, the Commercial Hybrid Electric line features built-in Rheem EcoNet® Wi-Fi (on select models) for real-time alerts, leak detection, access to energy and water usage reports and more. Additionally, there is the ability to program the water heater to match demand throughout the day, meaning higher production during high use times to ensure there is never a lag in hot water available. Uses 75% less energy than a standard electric water heater to help minimize impact on the environment and reduce overall energy consumption. Additionally, all models are ENERGY STAR® certified.

Rheem® Triton® Light Duty: Perfect for small businesses that need a smarter, more robust solution than standard units. As part of the Triton Family, Triton LD offers built-in smart monitoring technology and the industry’s most accurate leak detection and prevention system. Business owners can now manage and prevent water heater problems before they occur – and avoid costly downtime. Guided and influenced by plumbers and perfected by Rheem Engineers, Triton Light Duty provides more durability, more hot water per hour, and more intelligence to keep any business up and running.

Eemax Pro Series XTP: ProSeries XTP™ tankless electric water heaters are designed for applications that require superior thermal performance and stability. Using breakthrough Adaptive Stability Technology™, ProSeries XTP models provide exact thermal performance in demanding conditions. ProSeries XTP is an ideal solution for diverse commercial and industrial applications requiring water temperatures up to 180°F and specified flow rates from 0.5 to 20 gallons per minute. The units’ range in power from 16 to 54 kilowatts and operate on three phase delta power. The series is comprised of 10 models in either three or six heating chamber configurations.

Excited to Engage

“We’re excited to engage with ASPE attendees, offering them in-depth insights, live demonstrations, and personalized consultations to ensure they leave with a comprehensive understanding of how Rheem solutions can enhance their projects,” added Ryan Atherley, Application Consulting Manager with Rheem Commercial Water. “We look forward to delivering an immersive and well-rounded trade show experience.”

For more information on Rheem Commercial Water’s comprehensive portfolio and commercial water heating solutions, visit www.rheem.com/commercial-hot-water/.