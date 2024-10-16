PHCC Awards Its Highest Honor to Keith Bienvenu of Louisiana

BIRMINGHAM, AL — During the nearly 50 years that Keith Bienvenu has been a member of Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC), he has emphasized the importance of industry professionals being leaders and stewards of public health and safety. In recognition of this dedication, PHCC presented its highest honor, the Col. George D. Scott Award, to Bienvenu during its annual awards ceremony, held Oct. 10 at PHCC CONNECT 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Col. George D. Scott Award

Inspired by PHCC’s inaugural president, Col. George D. Scott, the award acknowledges a PHCC member who has provided years of service and unselfish devotion to the association and to the industry, and whose industry efforts have provided many benefits to other p-h-c contractors.

“Keith has been a true trailblazer within PHCC, the PHCC Educational Foundation, and the plumbing and HVAC industry, involved at every level of our association as well as within the legislative and regulatory arena,” says 2023-2024 PHCC President Joe Cornetta. “He takes our mission of serving as a proud protector of public health, safety, and the environment quite seriously and is passionate when it comes to growing and improving the profession.”

Legacy of Service

The list is long when it comes to Bienvenu’s service to PHCC. Most notably, he has served in every officer position for both PHCC of Louisiana and PHCC of Greater New Orleans and has chaired multiple committees.

For PHCC—National, Bienvenu spent decades on various task forces and committees, served as a Zone Director, was 2003-2004 National Secretary and 2011-2012 President.

Bienvenu also was a founding member of Quality Service Contractors (QSC), a PHCC Enhanced Service Group, when it was launched in 1993. He remained an active member for the remainder of his career and—upon retirement from Bienvenu Brothers in 2015—became the first (and only to this day) retired member. He was owner of Bienvenu Brothers, a fourth-generation family-owned and operated business that has served metropolitan New Orleans, Louisiana, since 1937.

He currently serves on the PHCC Educational Foundation’s Board of Directors and has generously supported the Foundation through the years, including on its Invest in Your Future Committee.

Speaking of education, Bienvenu has been a driver in developing statewide continuing education content required by all licensed plumbing contractors to maintain their license. He has coordinated and secured nationally recognized education to be incorporated into local conventions and seminars. His contributions are critical to the continued professional and skilled development necessary to protect public health.

Within Louisiana, Bienvenu served the State Plumbing Board in multiple capacities, including as Board Member, an appointment by the governor. In addition, he was instrumental in organizing stakeholders and legislators to create a statewide license for natural gas fitters. His diligence and expertise allowed for this bill to be drafted and passed without opposition.

Leader, Innovator, Inspiration

Bienvenu’s dedication spills into his community, as well. He has been a church volunteer for more than 15 years, sponsors community events, and personally drives nuns to stay with hospice patients overnight.

“Through Keith’s community and professional participation, he has demonstrated that a member of this industry can be a leader, an innovator, and an inspiration to grow and enhance the profession, the industry, and its impact on and protection of public health,” write those who nominated him for PHCC’s prestigious Col. Scott Award.