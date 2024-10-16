Watts to Showcase Innovative Solutions at ASPE 2024

Watts has announced its participation in the 2024 ASPE Convention & Expo, taking place October 18-23 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH. Industry professionals are encouraged to visit Watts at Booth #832, Bradley at booth #633, and Josam at booth #620 to discover the latest advancements in water conservation, safety, and energy efficiency.

Watts will showcase products from its trusted brands, including AERCO, Ames, BLÜCHER, Bradley, Josam, Leak Defense, Lync, Mueller Steam Specialty, Nexa, Orion, Powers, PVI, The Detection Group, and Watts Water Quality.

Product Highlights

Heating & Hot Water: AERCO SmartPlate® EV indirect water heater, Lync Aegis CO2 heat pump, PVI Centurion® water heaters, and The Detection Group’s Trident™ wireless water leak detection

AERCO SmartPlate® EV indirect water heater, Lync Aegis CO2 heat pump, PVI Centurion® water heaters, and The Detection Group’s Trident™ wireless water leak detection Backflow & Fluid Solutions: Nexa® Intelligent Water Management, Powers IntelliStation® 2, and connected sensors for flood protection and backflow preventers

Nexa® Intelligent Water Management, Powers IntelliStation® 2, and connected sensors for flood protection and backflow preventers Drainage: BLÜCHER HygienicPro® systems, ORION piping solutions, Josam PRO-PLUS® Trench Drain System, and Watts Wallflower® downspout nozzles

BLÜCHER HygienicPro® systems, ORION piping solutions, Josam PRO-PLUS® Trench Drain System, and Watts Wallflower® downspout nozzles Water Quality: Watts SmartStream® UV systems and custom-engineered water treatment

Watts SmartStream® UV systems and custom-engineered water treatment Industrial: Mueller Steam Specialty smart & connected strainers and series 90 butterfly valve

Mueller Steam Specialty smart & connected strainers and series 90 butterfly valve Smart & Connected: Nexa® Intelligent Water Management, Powers IntelliStation® 2, Mueller Steam Specialty Smart Strainer

Nexa® Intelligent Water Management, Powers IntelliStation® 2, Mueller Steam Specialty Smart Strainer Data Center: Mueller Steam Specialty Smart Strainer

Mueller Steam Specialty Smart Strainer Leak Detection: Leak Defense® – BuildAlert™, and The Detection Group – Trident™

Leak Defense® – BuildAlert™, and The Detection Group – Trident™ Commercial Restroom: Bradley 3 Station Lav System w/ Verge Faucet and Soap and Bradley Elvari™ mirrors

Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with Watts representatives and can enter a raffle for prizes from BrüMate®, SOLO®, and YETI® by visiting all three Watts booths.

To register, visit expo.aspe.org.