DAB Offers Unique Pumping Solutions at ASPE Expo 2024

LADSON, SC — DAB Pumps, Inc. will exhibit its water pumping and control products in Booth #214 at ASPE in Columbus OH, October 21-22, 2024. DAB's innovative ESYBOX LINE is a comprehensive range of booster pumps which are fully integrated electronic systems, designed for use with drinking water for domestic applications, rainwater collection from tanks or shallow water wells, gardening and irrigation. The new FX Range of wastewater pumps is designed for high performance lifting and transferring sewage and drain water from residential, industrial and commercial buildings.
According to Christopher Hurst, Regional Marketing Manager for DAB North America, “DAB Pumps offers innovative products for moving potable water and wastewater cost-effectively and reliably. Globally, professionals rely on DAB pumps and control devices to provide industry-leading solutions with one manufacturer. We are excited to leverage over 40 years of international expertise in introducing these pumps to the United States.”
Products Showcased by DAB at the ASPE Conference
- The ESYBOX Max is an integrated booster unit incorporating on-site assembly concept (OSA) for residential and commercial buildings. Its modularity and native communication technologies provide built-in connectivity for remote control.
- The ESYBOX Diver is a 7” multi-stage submersible electronic pump with integrated variable frequency drive for providing clean pressurized water from wells, cisterns or tanks. PLC (PowerLine Communication) and Wi-Fi™ technology allow remote control of the submerged pump.
- The new FX range of wastewater pumps, some with DAB patented Super Vortex impeller, comprises 4 lines tested and certified for wastewater to standard EN 12050.
- The NG PANEL is an electronic control panel for wastewater pumps designed to manage filling and emptying operations, monitoring water levels in tanks or wells in real time, as well as remotely controlling operations of the system with integrated connectivity.
- The EVOSTA2 range of electronic wet rotor circulators with energy-saving ECM motors are ideal for recirculation of domestic hot water and air conditioning applications. The sanitary version is available for domestic water applications.
- DAB Digital Services, together with apps and platforms for installers and end users, is a digital solution for continuous management of pump systems. DAB connectivity allows continuous monitoring and control of operations, instant notifications, and remotely changing parameters of the pumping system in your customers’ installations.
For more information visit https://dabpumps.us and https://internetofpumps.com/
DAB Water Technology
DAB Pumps Inc. is the wholly owned subsidiary of DAB Pumps SpA, Padova Italy. The North American subsidiary in Ladson (Charleston) South Carolina is established for over 12 years, distributing products in the U.S. and Canada to OEM and professional pump distributors.