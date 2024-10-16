DAB Offers Unique Pumping Solutions at ASPE Expo 2024

LADSON, SC — DAB Pumps, Inc. will exhibit its water pumping and control products in Booth #214 at ASPE in Columbus OH, October 21-22, 2024. DAB's innovative ESYBOX LINE is a comprehensive range of booster pumps which are fully integrated electronic systems, designed for use with drinking water for domestic applications, rainwater collection from tanks or shallow water wells, gardening and irrigation. The new FX Range of wastewater pumps is designed for high performance lifting and transferring sewage and drain water from residential, industrial and commercial buildings.

According to Christopher Hurst, Regional Marketing Manager for DAB North America, “DAB Pumps offers innovative products for moving potable water and wastewater cost-effectively and reliably. Globally, professionals rely on DAB pumps and control devices to provide industry-leading solutions with one manufacturer. We are excited to leverage over 40 years of international expertise in introducing these pumps to the United States.”