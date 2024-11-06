Latest from Industry Event News
Sponsored
Watts and Bradley Co-Sponsor Harry Warren, Inc. Networking and Educational Event
Nov. 6, 2024
ORLANDO, FL — Watts and Bradley recently co-sponsored an exclusive event hosted by Harry Warren, Inc. that brought together architects and engineers from across Florida.
Attendees of the Fusion 2024 event, at the Orlando Museum of Art, had the opportunity to network with fellow professionals, engage with industry experts, and explore innovative products through hands-on demonstrations. The event also offered ASPE-accredited Continuing Education Units (CEUs), enhancing participants' knowledge and professional development.
