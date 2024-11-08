2024 ASPE Convention & Expo Draws Record Attendance

ARLINGTON, VA — The 2024 ASPE Convention & Expo, a premier event in the plumbing engineering and design industry, marked a significant increase in both attendance and exhibitor participation, reinforcing its status as an essential gathering for industry professionals nationwide.

Held over six days from October 18th to the 23rd in Columbus, OH, the event attracted 4,116 industry experts, including master plumbers, architects, code officials, design engineers, and manufacturers, solidifying its reputation as a cornerstone for innovation and networking in plumbing design.

The event featured a comprehensive agenda, including a business meeting, an extensive technical education program, and a vibrant exhibit floor that showcased a wide array of companies and products. The show floor, a highlight of the Expo, was bustling with new exhibitors and exclusive product showcases specifically catering to the plumbing engineering and design community.

Excited for the Future

Billy Smith, FASPE, ASPE Executive Director and CEO, praised the Convention’s success, stating, "The enthusiasm we witnessed at this year’s event confirmed that interest in our industry is at an all-time high. We are excited about the future growth of ASPE and the plumbing design community and look forward to continued collaboration with our members, Affiliates, and partners to maintain a strong voice in the built community."

The networking opportunities kicked off with the highly anticipated Sunday Night Party, presented by NIBCO Inc., held at the Center of Science and Industry. With a DJ, refreshments, and a lively atmosphere, the gathering provided attendees with an ideal setting to forge connections, exchange ideas, and enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

Award Ceremony

On Monday, October 21, the ASPE Breakfast and Award Ceremony honored Society award recipients and inducted the 2024-2026 ASPE Board of Directors and the 2024 class of the Kenneth G. Wentink College of Fellows. Among the distinguished awardees was Jennifer Hoff, who received the Kenneth G. Wentink Award of Excellence for her contributions.

Hoff, Owner and CEO of Taffy Events Strategies, remarked, "I am honored to receive the Kenneth G. Wentink Award of Excellence. It is a privilege to work with ASPE, and I greatly value the partnership we forged so many years ago. On a personal note, receiving this particular award is especially meaningful as I got to work with Ken during my early ASPE days."

On the Expo Floor

Later that morning, the Expo officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signaling the start of two full days of product exhibitions. Attendees were welcomed by the Innovation Wall and Theater, which highlighted 20 state-of-the-art products and provided a platform for exhibitors to present their latest innovations through sessions held directly on the show floor. The event also recognized exhibitor achievements with the Best Booth Awards, presented to Prevost and Watts, celebrating creative and impactful displays.

With unprecedented demand, 78% of the 2026 ASPE Convention & Expo exhibit space has already been reserved. The next Convention is scheduled for October 8–14 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, promising even more opportunities for professionals to connect, learn, and lead in the plumbing design industry. For more information on future events, visit the ASPE Convention & Expo website.

The American Society of Plumbing Engineers

ASPE is the only professional organization devoted to the training and certification of plumbing engineers and designers. ASPE and its 7,600 worldwide members are dedicated to protecting the health, welfare, and safety of the public through the dissemination of technical data and information to expand the base of knowledge among plumbing engineers, designers, contractors, code officials, inspectors, and manufacturers. For more information, visit ASPE.org.