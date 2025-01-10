Quality Service Contractors’ Catalyst 2025: Unmasking the Future

Catalyst 2025, the annual conference of Quality Service Contractors (QSC), will bring together some of the best minds in plumbing, heating and cooling for an event full of ideas, creativity, and collaboration on March 24-26 at the Monteleone Hotel in New Orleans. The theme of the meeting is “Unmasking the Future.”

Industry professionals are invited to join QSC, an enhanced service group of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC), for three days of:

Insightful Speakers: Business management thought leaders like Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author Ryan Jenkins, Steve Truett , Danielle Mulvey , Colleen Keyworth , and Darren Ross will share insights on topics like "Marketing and Selling to Millennials & Gen Z," "Never Hire Less Than a 5-Star Employee," and "Getting Results Through Others."

Business management thought leaders like Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author , , , and will share insights on topics like “Marketing and Selling to Millennials & Gen Z,” “Never Hire Less Than a 5-Star Employee,” and “Getting Results Through Others.” Immersive Networking Experiences: Catalyst 2025 also will offer several opportunities to connect with other industry professionals, build lasting partnerships, and enjoy the spirit of New Orleans with events like a “Ballads and Beignets Masquerade” and a Mardi Gras World float-building outing. Plus, there will be a special “Q-List Live” interactive session facilitated by QSC Business Coaches Les Hanks and Todd Williams.

Catalyst 2025 is open to all industry professionals. Click here to register. View the full conference agenda at qsc-phcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Catalyst2025ScheduleofEvents102824.pdf. For questions, email QSC Executive Director Beth Dobkin at [email protected].