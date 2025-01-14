General Pipe Cleaners Kicks-Off 95th Anniversary Showcasing Latest Drain Cleaning Technologies At WWETT25

To celebrate, the company will be raffling off one Flexi-Rooter® 100 flexible shaft drain cleaner a day at the 2025 WWETT Show.

The WWETT Show (Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show) is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.

WWETT25 will be held at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN. The Conference begins February 17th, with the Expo Hall open February 18-20.

To enter the raffle stop by the General Pipe Cleaners booth, #656. (Entrants must visit the booth to be eligible to win.)