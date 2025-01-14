Latest from Industry Event News
Latest from Industry Event News
Sponsored
Sponsored
General Pipe Cleaners Kicks-Off 95th Anniversary Showcasing Latest Drain Cleaning Technologies At WWETT25
Jan. 14, 2025
General Pipe Cleaners, a division of General Wire Spring Co., is a leading manufacturer of high quality, American-made drain cleaning equipment. In business since 1930, the fourth-generation, family-owned company is celebrating 95 years of service to drain cleaning professionals and plumbing contractors, as well as to facilities managers, the rental industry and the hardware/DIY market.
To celebrate, the company will be raffling off one Flexi-Rooter® 100 flexible shaft drain cleaner a day at the 2025 WWETT Show.
The WWETT Show (Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show) is the world's largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, a full slate of live demos, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology.
WWETT25 will be held at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, IN. The Conference begins February 17th, with the Expo Hall open February 18-20.
To enter the raffle stop by the General Pipe Cleaners booth, #656. (Entrants must visit the booth to be eligible to win.)
In addition to the popular, powerful Flexi-Rooter 100, General will highlight its whole, respected range of rugged, reliable drain cleaning, inspection, and repair equipment—including cable machines and Jet-Set® electric, gas, and trailer water jets.
The innovative Flexi-Rooter 100 offers:
- A stronger flexible shaft—with muscle to shred roots in 4” lines and flexibility to navigate 2” pipes.
- Integral variable speed motor with handy foot pedal control—for safe, “two hands” operation guiding the flexible shaft through lines.
- Pioneering, two-part cleaning array—pairing General’s unique ClogChopper® cutters with carbide chain cutters for awesome clog-clearing capability.
Jet-Set water jets slice through grease, sludge, sand, ice, and other “soft” stoppages that many cable drain cleaners can’t clear. As nozzle thrust drives the hose down lines, it unleashes high-pressure, wall-to-wall pipe cleaning action, pulverizing blockages and flushing them away.
General’s rugged, reliable water jets are excellent for clearing clogs in restaurants, hotels, hospitals, factories, schools, sports arenas, care facilities, shopping centers, waste treatment plants, septic systems, and more.
For those unable to attend the show, General’s mobile-friendly website, www.drainbrain.com, offers quick, easy, intuitive access to its full line of drain cleaning, water jetting, and inspection systems.
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations