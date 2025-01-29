Latest from Industry Event News
ABC To Host National Craft Championships and Management Competition in Las Vegas on Feb. 26
LAS VEGAS, NV — Nearly 200 of the nation’s best construction professionals in trades such as carpentry, electrical, HVAC, millwright, plumbing and welding are set to compete at the premier skilled trades contest in Las Vegas on Feb. 26 at Associated Builders and Contractors’ 36th annual National Craft Championships.
NCC celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, drawing some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlighting the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry.
During that time, press can also watch ABC’s annual Construction Management Competition, where 35 teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities with leading construction management programs nationwide will put their project management skills to the test by completing the same real-life construction project.
At NCC, craft students and apprentices from across the country will demonstrate their superior skills and safe work practices and compete for top honors. The NCC features 15 competitions with skills on display in 11 crafts. NCC also featured a team commercial competition with journey-level craft professionals from different trades working to complete a joint project. The competition included a two-hour online exam and a six-hour practical performance test.
Associated Builders and Contractors
ABC’s all-of-the-above approach to workforce development has produced a network of ABC chapters and affiliates across the country that offer more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, safety and management education programs—including more than 450 government-registered apprenticeship programs across 20 different occupations—to build the people who build America.
CMC gives the nation’s top construction management students a glimpse into the real world of construction, as well as an opportunity to showcase their talents and provide them valuable, resume-building experience. In addition to creating a significant learning opportunity, the competition fosters an environment that will bring out the best in each team, encourages dialogue among the students, builds team spirit and heightens problem-solving skills as students rise to meet this challenge.