ABC To Host National Craft Championships and Management Competition in Las Vegas on Feb. 26

LAS VEGAS, NV — Nearly 200 of the nation’s best construction professionals in trades such as carpentry, electrical, HVAC, millwright, plumbing and welding are set to compete at the premier skilled trades contest in Las Vegas on Feb. 26 at Associated Builders and Contractors’ 36th annual National Craft Championships.

NCC celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, drawing some of the country’s most talented craft professionals and highlighting the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry.

During that time, press can also watch ABC’s annual Construction Management Competition, where 35 teams of undergraduate students from colleges and universities with leading construction management programs nationwide will put their project management skills to the test by completing the same real-life construction project.