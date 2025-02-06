CEO Warrior’s Sandy Papavero, Jason Noel to speak at WWETT Show in February

EATONTOWN, NJ — CEO Warrior, a global business training, coaching and implementation organization for service business owners, has announced that Director of Advisement Jason Noel and Director of Sales and Marketing Sandy Papavero will speak at WWETT Show 2025 on Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.

Noel and Papavero will present “Creating a Revenue Mindset to Increase Lead Generation, Sales and Profitability” in Room 130 at the convention center. Attendees will learn how to overcome the limiting mindset that is preventing them from growing their business.

“Jason and Sandy’s presentation is a must-see for contractors who feel stuck and need help making the right decisions to scale their business,” said Scott August, CEO of CEO Warrior. “As CEO Warrior master advisors, Jason and Sandy have years of experience coaching and mentoring business owners in the trades who want to overcome obstacles so they are working on the business and not in the business. Sandy’s training as a mindset coach and Jason’s professional success as a leader make them the perfect team to lead this training.”

The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport Show is the world’s largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals. It will be held Feb. 18-20 at the Indianapolis Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to the WWETT Show, Papavero will speak at the AHR Expo Feb. 10-12. She, Noel and other CEO Warrior advisors will also be featured at the company’s Service Business Live event on March 6-7 in Nashville, Tennessee.

For more information about CEO Warrior, visit http://www.ceowarrior.com/. For more information on the WWETT Show, visit https://www.wwettshow.com/en/home.html.