PHCC Members Set to Return to Washington, DC This Spring

The Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors—National Association (PHCC) will host its 2025 Legislative Conference on May 20-21 at the YOTEL Washington DC. This annual event provides plumbing and HVAC contractors with the opportunity to connect directly with federal lawmakers and advocate for the industry’s most pressing priorities.

The conference will focus on:

Workforce Development: Highlighting the importance of registered apprenticeships and workforce training programs to address labor shortages and promote industry growth.

Highlighting the importance of registered apprenticeships and workforce training programs to address labor shortages and promote industry growth. Energy Policies: Supporting diverse energy solutions while advocating for practical regulations that allow contractors to meet evolving customer needs.

Supporting diverse energy solutions while advocating for practical regulations that allow contractors to meet evolving customer needs. Tax, Trade, and Economic Policies: Ensuring fair regulations that benefit small businesses and promote a stable economic environment for contractors and their customers.

Attendees will receive expert advocacy training from PHCC’s Government Relations team and experienced lobbyists, participate in meetings with members of Congress or their staff, and hear from political expert and former Congressman Tom Davis. Networking opportunities include a joint reception with contractors, distributors, and manufacturers, featuring appearances from legislators who champion the trades.

PHCC—National Association President Dan Callies noted that “PHCC’s annual Legislative Conference is a critical component of our advocacy efforts and a key member benefit that all PHCC members should take advantage of. Legislators need to hear directly from contractors about the impact of federal policy on the plumbing and HVAC industry.”

Registration and Hotels

Early bird registration is open through April 30, offering discounted rates. Hotel reservations at the YOTEL Washington DC must be made by April 20 to secure special pricing. Hotel block link and information is included in registration confirmation email.

For additional information, visit the Legislative Conference webpage or contact Mark Valentini at [email protected] or 703/752-9871.