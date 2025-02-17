2025 Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing Innovation Conference Held in LA

Pushing the Boundaries

"As mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors, we come from three disciplines that require complex systems to be designed, coordinated, and installed seamlessly,” said Chris Weaver, Director of Technology for the Andy J. Egan Company, Inc.

“The MEP Innovation Conference brings us together to learn the latest processes and tools that improve how we work,” Weaver continued. “More importantly, it’s now helping us develop the people who will lead digital construction in the future—ensuring our teams can adapt, innovate, and deliver at the highest level."

"Innovation in construction isn’t just about adopting new tools—it’s about transforming how we work,” said Jeff Elwell, Director of Innovation and Technology for E.M. Duggan, Inc. “At the MEP Innovation Conference, we’re not just learning about AI, process automation, and programming; we’re seeing how these technologies can be applied in real-world projects. This conference connects forward-thinking contractors who are using data and automation to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital construction.”