Sponsored
2025 Mechanical-Electrical-Plumbing Innovation Conference Held in LA
LOS ANGELES, CA — Mechanical, electrical and plumbing experts from around the industry and around the world gathered at the Hotel InterContinental in the heart of downtown Los Angeles to attend the 2025 MEP Innovation Conference, held this January 27-30.
The conference is a collaboration between the three sponsoring organizations, the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA).
The purpose of the conference was to foster the kind of collaboration needed in the mechanical trades to drive progress and build a better, more successful, and more sustainable future. Over 27 sessions, 450 minutes of roundtable discussions and 17 hours of networking opportunities, 78 industry peers speaking as experts shared education, best practices, and hard-won insights gained from their years in the MEP industry.
Pushing the Boundaries
"As mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractors, we come from three disciplines that require complex systems to be designed, coordinated, and installed seamlessly,” said Chris Weaver, Director of Technology for the Andy J. Egan Company, Inc.
“The MEP Innovation Conference brings us together to learn the latest processes and tools that improve how we work,” Weaver continued. “More importantly, it’s now helping us develop the people who will lead digital construction in the future—ensuring our teams can adapt, innovate, and deliver at the highest level."
"Innovation in construction isn’t just about adopting new tools—it’s about transforming how we work,” said Jeff Elwell, Director of Innovation and Technology for E.M. Duggan, Inc. “At the MEP Innovation Conference, we’re not just learning about AI, process automation, and programming; we’re seeing how these technologies can be applied in real-world projects. This conference connects forward-thinking contractors who are using data and automation to streamline workflows, reduce risk, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital construction.”
Los Angeles was chosen as host city for its cultural and linguistic diversity, and for its reputation as a city that values and fosters creativity, bold expression and unique perspectives. Industry sponsors for the vent included Trimble, Milwaukee Tool and Procore.
To learn more about the conference, visit https://mepconference.com/.