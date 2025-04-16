    • MCAA
    Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Jon Howland (DEWALT Industrial Tool Company), McMaster University Students, Stephen Veldhuis (Faculty Advisor), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).

    $100,000 in Scholarships Awarded at MCAA25

    April 16, 2025
    McMaster University crowned as champions of the MCAA Student Chapter Competition.

    AUSTIN, TX — The MCAA's annual convention was held March 2-6. As part of the yearly celebration of the mechanical contracting industry, twenty-three students were recognized with a variety of scholarships. For the first time, the scholarship total reached $100,000.

    McMaster University emerged as the victors for the Student Chapter Competition and returned to campus with a $10,000 prize, sponsored by DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, following their Final Four presentation at MCAA25. The MVP—Most Valuable Presenter was awarded to Parker Jenkins from Pittsburg State University.   

    Pittsburg State University was selected as the 2024-2025 Student Chapter of the Year (also going home with $10,000) and their faculty advisor, Shannon Nicklaus, was recognized as the Educator of the Year with a $5,000 award. Two new chapters were also chartered at the MCAA Awards of Excellence Breakfast on Monday, March 5th.

    JRGF Scholarships

    Brian Helm, President of the John R. Gentille Foundation (JRGF), congratulated the recipients of the following scholarships at the Awards of Excellence Breakfast at MCAA25. He noted that the students receiving scholarships were selected for their academic performance, leadership skills within their chapter, and interest in developing a career in the mechanical industry.

    ATP Inspiring Future Leaders Scholarship

    Kaleb Kruse of Kansas State University is the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship provided by ATP Learning Solutions. The scholarship was established to recognize, support and inspire students in the mechanical industry.

    Robert J. Durr, Sr. – UA/NCPWB Partnering Scholarship

    Garvey France of Purdue University received a $2,500 scholarship check in honor of Robert J. Durr, Sr., former Chairman of the National Certified Pipe Welding Bureau Board of Trustees. Durr’s effort and dedication in creating a partnership between the United Association and the NCPWB resulted in the formation of the Joint Welder Testing Program. The scholarship is in its third year and is sponsored by the NCPWB.

    Josam Endowed Scholarship

    Tyler Currie of Alfred State College was awarded a $2,500 endowed scholarship. Provided that all qualification are met, Currie will receive this scholarship again during his junior and senior years. Josam Company established this scholarship endowment to assist a student studying a major related to MCAA’s scope, who intends on pursuing a career within the mechanical contracting industry.

    Ann Mattheis Memorial Scholarship

    Daniel Kellen of Iowa State University was awarded a $2,500 scholarship in memory of the former MCAA Director of Career Development, Ann Mattheis. Mattheis’ dedication and contributions to building the GreatFutures program left an enduring legacy for multiple decades of students and for the overall members of MCAA. 

    Alan P. O’Shea Memorial Scholarships

    Braidyn Hudson and Preston McDonald, both from Indiana State University, each received a $2,500 scholarship check in memory of Alan P. O’Shea, former Executive Director of the MCA of New Jersey. The scholarship is sponsored by MCA of New Jersey.

    Robert T. Armistead Memorial Scholarships

    Gina Carnovale of Kent State University and Bruno Portes of Fairleigh Dickinson University both received a $5,000 scholarship in memory of Robert “Bob” Armistead. In honor of Armistead’s service as MCAA President, the selected winners are required to have served in the role as their local student chapter President. These scholarships were established by Armistead Mechanical, Inc. and the Family of Robert T. Armistead.

    William A. Bianco, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

    Gabriel Biagioni of California State University, Chico received a $5,000 scholarship check in memory of a former President of the foundation and MCAA Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recipient, William A. “Bill” Bianco, Jr. The scholarship is sponsored by Kinetics.

    The Bolton Family Scholarship

    Shelby Gustafson of California State University, Chico was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to honor the significant contributions the Boltons have provided to the construction industry. This scholarship honors the family’s dedicated volunteer work within the communities they serve in Rhode Island, notably their efforts in aiding children from Spanish and Portuguese-speaking backgrounds in mastering the English language within the school system and their improvement with the Ronald McDonald House. The scholarship embodies the values of service, community engagement and support for those in need that have been integral to the Bolton family’s legacy.

    Donald V. Brown, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

    Griffin Souder from Pittsburg State University is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by D.V. Brown and Associates, Inc., and in memory of its founder, Donald V. Brown, Sr.

    DEWALT Patriot Scholarships

    The DEWALT Patriot Scholarships, now in their fourth year, were created to recognize two veterans of the United States military who have valiantly served their country and have chosen to enter a career related to mechanical contracting. Jaden Doebelin of Iowa State University (Iowa Army National Guard – Sergeant E-5 Military Occupational Special, Indirect Infantryman 11C) and Jeffrey Woodard of the University of Nebraska (United States Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class- Fleet Marine Force Enlisted Warfare Specialist at 2nd Marine Division) each received a $5,000 scholarship.   

    EVAPCO, Inc. Engineering Scholarships

    Yulien Liz of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Jennifer Tartaglia from the University of Maryland, College Park each received a $5,000 scholarship. EVAPCO, Inc. designed this new scholarship to recognize students whose goal is to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering, or a field of study relevant to mechanical contracting / equipment manufacturing that supports the mechanical industry.

    FERGUSON – Women in the Mechanical Industry Scholarships

    Olivia Kiefer from Iowa State University and Sophia Bernard from the University of Maryland, College Park each received a $5,000 scholarship, sponsored by Ferguson, to recognize high-achieving female students working towards a degree relative to the mechanical industry. The two students will also be invited to attend the WiMI Conference in Kansas City this June.

    Geiling Family Scholarship

    This new $5,000 scholarship was presented to Drew Figura from the University of Nebraska. This scholarship supports students pursuing careers in the plumbing and mechanical trades, helping to develop the next generation of industry leaders. The establishment of the scholarship represents a commitment to investing in the future of the plumbing and mechanical contracting community.

    Foster McCarl, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

    Kyla Magee from the University of Nebraska received a $5,000 scholarship check in memory of the founder of our foundation, Foster McCarl, Jr.  

    Reilly Family Memorial Scholarship

    Brady Thompson from the University of Nebraska received a scholarship check for $5,000 in honor of Wayne, Emmett and Patrick Reilly. The John W. Danforth Company is the sponsor of the scholarship.

    Trimble Future Estimator Scholarship

    Kavan Limbasiya of Pittsburg State University received a $5,000 check for a scholarship that was developed to recognize a student who is not only interested in mechanical contracting, but specifically someone with an interest in being a mechanical estimator upon graduation. Trimble is the sponsor of the scholarship and has also donated complimentary use of the Trimble Estimation MEP software for our student chapter competition teams for the past few years.

    Viega – Scholarship

    Parker Jenkins of Pittsburg State University was the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Viega. Viega has graciously sponsored student chapter activities at the MCAA Convention for many years. The Viega scholarship is now in its third year.

    Thomas J. Wanner Scholarship

    Aidan Wolownik of Pittsburg State University received a $5,000 scholarship check in honor of former MCA/MSCA of Cleveland Executive Director, Thomas J. Wanner.  This scholarship is in its fourth year and is sponsored by MCA/MSCA of Cleveland. 

    Educator of the Year

    Shannon Nicklaus, faculty advisor for Pittsburg State University, was recognized as the 2024-2025 Educator of the Year. He was selected for this honor based on his mentoring, mechanical industry knowledge, chapter activity participation, and involvement in the creation of student-focused networking opportunities with local mechanical contractors through their MCAA Affiliate, MCA of Kansas City. In addition to a trophy, he received a $5,000 award.

    MCAA
    Educator of the Year Shannon Nicklaus with his award.
    Educator of the Year Shannon Nicklaus with his award.

    Student Chapter of the Year

    Pittsburg State University was selected as the 2024-2025 Student Chapter of the Year. Their faculty advisor is Shannon Nicklaus and Affiliate Association is the MCA of Kansas City. The Career Development Committee chose the winner based on a rubric that evaluates industry-specific educational opportunities, fundraising and community service efforts, recruitment tactics, and most importantly, mechanical contracting interest. Pittsburg State University received a trophy and a $10,000 award.

    MCAA
    Student Chapter of the Year, Pittsburgh State. Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Shannon Nicklaus (Faculty Advisor), Pittsburg State Students, Stacy Zerr (MCA of Kansas City), Kathleen Livingston (MCA of Kansas City), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).
    Student Chapter of the Year, Pittsburgh State. Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Shannon Nicklaus (Faculty Advisor), Pittsburg State Students, Stacy Zerr (MCA of Kansas City), Kathleen Livingston (MCA of Kansas City), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).

    MCAA Student Chapter Competition

    McMaster University won the top prize of $10,000 and a trophy for their outstanding work on this year’s Student Chapter Competition project, which involved submitting a proposal as the prime mechanical contractor for the MCAA Medical Research Project in New York City.  This included all piping, HVAC, Controls and additional work required by the bid documents.

    New this year, MCAA thanked the DEWALT Industrial Tool Company for sponsoring the prize money for the Student Chapter Competition. The association also expressed its gratitude to Fresh Meadow Mechanical Corporation for supplying the project and to project partners Procore, Trimble and Ferguson for supplying real-life learning resources to the student participants.

    California State University, Chico was the runner-up, placing second, and received a trophy and check for $5,000.

    California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and Pittsburg State University rounded out the final four. Each of these Honorable Mention finalists received a trophy and $2,500. 

    Six additional teams that just missed the final four were recognized with Merit Trophies and checks for $1,000. They are, in alphabetical order: 

    • Fairleigh Dickinson University
    • Indiana State University
    • Kansas State University
    • Kent State University
    • University of Manitoba
    • University of Wisconsin–Stout

    Most Valuable Presenter

    The Career Development Committee recognized the student who did the best job presenting their proposal, whether or not their team won. The audience members voted via a polling link between Final Four presentations and ultimately Parker Jenkins of Pittsburg State University was awarded a trophy, a $500 gift card, a complimentary seat in MCAA’s Preparatory Institute for Project Management (Pre-IPM), and the title of 2024-2025 Most Valuable Presenter. 

    MCAA
    Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Jon Howland (DEWALT Industrial Tool Company), Parker Jenkins (MVP), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).
    Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Jon Howland (DEWALT Industrial Tool Company), Parker Jenkins (MVP), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).

    Student Chapter Charters

    MCAA is proud of the substantial investments that all of us are making to further the education of the outstanding students represented in the student chapters. Two new chapters were chartered during the Awards of Excellence Breakfast at MCAA25:

    MCAA
    Arizona State University is sponsored by Arizona MCA and their faculty advisor is Timothy Becker. Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Bob Felix (ACCO Engineered Systems, Inc.), Gary Lovewell (Southland Industries), Timothy Becker (Faculty Advisor), Arizona State University Students, Michelle Lynn (CPMCA/AMCA), Chip Martin (CPMCA/AMCA), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).
    Arizona State University is sponsored by Arizona MCA and their faculty advisor is Timothy Becker. Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), Bob Felix (ACCO Engineered Systems, Inc.), Gary Lovewell (Southland Industries), Timothy Becker (Faculty Advisor), Arizona State University Students, Michelle Lynn (CPMCA/AMCA), Chip Martin (CPMCA/AMCA), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).
    MCAA
    The University of Manitoba is sponsored by the Mechanical Contractors Association of Manitoba and their faculty advisor is Meghan Guyot. Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), University of Manitoba Students, Ramona Coey (MCA of Manitoba), Ryan Mushumanski (ServcoCanada), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).
    The University of Manitoba is sponsored by the Mechanical Contractors Association of Manitoba and their faculty advisor is Meghan Guyot. Pictured: Andrew Palcan (Career Development Committee Chair), University of Manitoba Students, Ramona Coey (MCA of Manitoba), Ryan Mushumanski (ServcoCanada), Rick Gopffarth (MCAA President).

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of Contractor, create an account today!

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations