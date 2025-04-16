$100,000 in Scholarships Awarded at MCAA25

AUSTIN, TX — The MCAA's annual convention was held March 2-6. As part of the yearly celebration of the mechanical contracting industry, twenty-three students were recognized with a variety of scholarships. For the first time, the scholarship total reached $100,000.

McMaster University emerged as the victors for the Student Chapter Competition and returned to campus with a $10,000 prize, sponsored by DEWALT Industrial Tool Company, following their Final Four presentation at MCAA25. The MVP—Most Valuable Presenter was awarded to Parker Jenkins from Pittsburg State University.

Pittsburg State University was selected as the 2024-2025 Student Chapter of the Year (also going home with $10,000) and their faculty advisor, Shannon Nicklaus, was recognized as the Educator of the Year with a $5,000 award. Two new chapters were also chartered at the MCAA Awards of Excellence Breakfast on Monday, March 5th.

JRGF Scholarships

Brian Helm, President of the John R. Gentille Foundation (JRGF), congratulated the recipients of the following scholarships at the Awards of Excellence Breakfast at MCAA25. He noted that the students receiving scholarships were selected for their academic performance, leadership skills within their chapter, and interest in developing a career in the mechanical industry.

ATP Inspiring Future Leaders Scholarship

Kaleb Kruse of Kansas State University is the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship provided by ATP Learning Solutions. The scholarship was established to recognize, support and inspire students in the mechanical industry.

Robert J. Durr, Sr. – UA/NCPWB Partnering Scholarship

Garvey France of Purdue University received a $2,500 scholarship check in honor of Robert J. Durr, Sr., former Chairman of the National Certified Pipe Welding Bureau Board of Trustees. Durr’s effort and dedication in creating a partnership between the United Association and the NCPWB resulted in the formation of the Joint Welder Testing Program. The scholarship is in its third year and is sponsored by the NCPWB.

Josam Endowed Scholarship

Tyler Currie of Alfred State College was awarded a $2,500 endowed scholarship. Provided that all qualification are met, Currie will receive this scholarship again during his junior and senior years. Josam Company established this scholarship endowment to assist a student studying a major related to MCAA’s scope, who intends on pursuing a career within the mechanical contracting industry.

Ann Mattheis Memorial Scholarship

Daniel Kellen of Iowa State University was awarded a $2,500 scholarship in memory of the former MCAA Director of Career Development, Ann Mattheis. Mattheis’ dedication and contributions to building the GreatFutures program left an enduring legacy for multiple decades of students and for the overall members of MCAA.

Alan P. O’Shea Memorial Scholarships

Braidyn Hudson and Preston McDonald, both from Indiana State University, each received a $2,500 scholarship check in memory of Alan P. O’Shea, former Executive Director of the MCA of New Jersey. The scholarship is sponsored by MCA of New Jersey.

Robert T. Armistead Memorial Scholarships

Gina Carnovale of Kent State University and Bruno Portes of Fairleigh Dickinson University both received a $5,000 scholarship in memory of Robert “Bob” Armistead. In honor of Armistead’s service as MCAA President, the selected winners are required to have served in the role as their local student chapter President. These scholarships were established by Armistead Mechanical, Inc. and the Family of Robert T. Armistead.

William A. Bianco, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Gabriel Biagioni of California State University, Chico received a $5,000 scholarship check in memory of a former President of the foundation and MCAA Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recipient, William A. “Bill” Bianco, Jr. The scholarship is sponsored by Kinetics.

The Bolton Family Scholarship

Shelby Gustafson of California State University, Chico was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to honor the significant contributions the Boltons have provided to the construction industry. This scholarship honors the family’s dedicated volunteer work within the communities they serve in Rhode Island, notably their efforts in aiding children from Spanish and Portuguese-speaking backgrounds in mastering the English language within the school system and their improvement with the Ronald McDonald House. The scholarship embodies the values of service, community engagement and support for those in need that have been integral to the Bolton family’s legacy.

Donald V. Brown, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Griffin Souder from Pittsburg State University is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by D.V. Brown and Associates, Inc., and in memory of its founder, Donald V. Brown, Sr.

DEWALT Patriot Scholarships

The DEWALT Patriot Scholarships, now in their fourth year, were created to recognize two veterans of the United States military who have valiantly served their country and have chosen to enter a career related to mechanical contracting. Jaden Doebelin of Iowa State University (Iowa Army National Guard – Sergeant E-5 Military Occupational Special, Indirect Infantryman 11C) and Jeffrey Woodard of the University of Nebraska (United States Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class- Fleet Marine Force Enlisted Warfare Specialist at 2nd Marine Division) each received a $5,000 scholarship.

EVAPCO, Inc. Engineering Scholarships

Yulien Liz of Fairleigh Dickinson University and Jennifer Tartaglia from the University of Maryland, College Park each received a $5,000 scholarship. EVAPCO, Inc. designed this new scholarship to recognize students whose goal is to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering or Civil Engineering, or a field of study relevant to mechanical contracting / equipment manufacturing that supports the mechanical industry.

FERGUSON – Women in the Mechanical Industry Scholarships

Olivia Kiefer from Iowa State University and Sophia Bernard from the University of Maryland, College Park each received a $5,000 scholarship, sponsored by Ferguson, to recognize high-achieving female students working towards a degree relative to the mechanical industry. The two students will also be invited to attend the WiMI Conference in Kansas City this June.

Geiling Family Scholarship

This new $5,000 scholarship was presented to Drew Figura from the University of Nebraska. This scholarship supports students pursuing careers in the plumbing and mechanical trades, helping to develop the next generation of industry leaders. The establishment of the scholarship represents a commitment to investing in the future of the plumbing and mechanical contracting community.

Foster McCarl, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Kyla Magee from the University of Nebraska received a $5,000 scholarship check in memory of the founder of our foundation, Foster McCarl, Jr.



Reilly Family Memorial Scholarship

Brady Thompson from the University of Nebraska received a scholarship check for $5,000 in honor of Wayne, Emmett and Patrick Reilly. The John W. Danforth Company is the sponsor of the scholarship.



Trimble Future Estimator Scholarship

Kavan Limbasiya of Pittsburg State University received a $5,000 check for a scholarship that was developed to recognize a student who is not only interested in mechanical contracting, but specifically someone with an interest in being a mechanical estimator upon graduation. Trimble is the sponsor of the scholarship and has also donated complimentary use of the Trimble Estimation MEP software for our student chapter competition teams for the past few years.

Viega – Scholarship

Parker Jenkins of Pittsburg State University was the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by Viega. Viega has graciously sponsored student chapter activities at the MCAA Convention for many years. The Viega scholarship is now in its third year.

Thomas J. Wanner Scholarship

Aidan Wolownik of Pittsburg State University received a $5,000 scholarship check in honor of former MCA/MSCA of Cleveland Executive Director, Thomas J. Wanner. This scholarship is in its fourth year and is sponsored by MCA/MSCA of Cleveland.

Educator of the Year

Shannon Nicklaus, faculty advisor for Pittsburg State University, was recognized as the 2024-2025 Educator of the Year. He was selected for this honor based on his mentoring, mechanical industry knowledge, chapter activity participation, and involvement in the creation of student-focused networking opportunities with local mechanical contractors through their MCAA Affiliate, MCA of Kansas City. In addition to a trophy, he received a $5,000 award.