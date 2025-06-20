2025 ASHRAE Building Decarbonization Conference Technical Program Released

ATLANTA, GA — ASHRAE has released the technical program for the 2025 Building Decarbonization Conference, October 22-24, 2025 in Chicago, IL., at the Westin Chicago River North. The technical program is now available and registration is open.

“This conference is part of the movement shaping the future of sustainable buildings,” said conference chair Luke Leung. “Join us in Chicago and discover groundbreaking strategies, forge lasting partnerships, and gain practical insights to drive decarbonization at scale, all in a city renowned for turning bold ideas into real-world impact. As the global response to climate change grows more complex, this is the moment to connect, collaborate and lead.”

The two-and-a-half-day event includes 21 seminars, 14 panels and three keynote sessions. The technical program is structured around four key tracks: Scaling Decarbonization, Innovator’s Showcase, Blueprints for Change and Beyond Decarbonization.

The program will include presentations from invited speakers such as:

“Beyond Energy: A Workshop on Tackling Whole Life Carbon” – Wyatt Ross

CMTA, Cincinnati, OH and Juan Guarin, Perkins Eastman, Washington, DC

CMTA, Cincinnati, OH and Juan Guarin, Perkins Eastman, Washington, DC

, Stantec, Calgary, AB Canada “Similar Decarbonization Goals, Different Decarbonization Paths for Two District Energy Systems” – Blake Ellis , Burns & McDonnell, Kansas City, Mo.

, Burns & McDonnell, Kansas City, Mo. “Careers in Building Decarbonization: Navigating an Emerging Industry” – Moderated by Amanda Webb , University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio.

, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio. “Decarbonizing Campus Infrastructure: A California College Example” – Kent Peterson, P2S Inc., Long Beach, Calif.

For more information, the technical program or to register for the 2025 Building Decarbonization Conference, visit ashrae.org/2025decarb.