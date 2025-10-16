Family Ties, Business Strength: Sibling Team to Share Growth Strategies at We Mean Business Conference

DALLAS, TX — Sibling entrepreneurs Trey McWilliams and Crystal Williams will share their business-building insights at the upcoming We Mean Business conference, Nov. 9–11 at Wild Dunes Resort in Isle of Palms, South Carolina. The event brings together family-run HVAC, plumbing, and electrical businesses to explore how personal and professional partnerships can thrive together.

Family Experience Turned Industry Expertise

McWilliams is founder of Blue Cardinal Home Services Group, a growing network of regional home service brands. Williams is co-owner and lead strategist at Lemon Seed Marketing, a marketing agency specializing in branding for residential trades. The pair began their careers at McWilliams Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, the family business started by their grandfather in 1974 and expanded over three generations.

Because of their shared experience working side by side in the trades, McWilliams and Williams bring a firsthand understanding of the challenges that come with balancing family ties and business growth.

Session: “Build Together but Scale Apart”

At We Mean Business, the siblings will present a joint session titled “Build Together but Scale Apart: A Family Legacy in Motion.” Their discussion will focus on how family-run businesses can evolve strategically—maintaining strong relationships while building distinct and sustainable brands.

“When business partners share a personal connection, they have to work harder to hold each other accountable while creating a brand that has staying power,” McWilliams said. “We hope participants leave our discussion with a clear vision of what success means for their company and with the practical tools they need to foster sustainable growth while maintaining their personal and business relationships.”

A Legacy Rooted in the Trades

The McWilliams family legacy began when Irvin “Mac” McWilliams opened McWilliams Appliance and Refrigeration in 1974, later joined by his son, Irvin Jr. Trey McWilliams grew up in the business, helping expand it into plumbing and other services. Today, the company operates as part of Blue Cardinal Home Services Group.

“Growing up in our family’s HVAC and plumbing business taught me the power of hard work and connection,” Williams said. “The trades aren’t just about fixing a compressor or a leak. They’re also about building relationships while you’re building your business.”

Conference Highlights

We Mean Business is designed for spouses, siblings, and family members who co-own or manage residential service companies. In addition to the McWilliams-Williams presentation, featured speakers include:

Kenny and Kim Byrne , Call the Brands

Justin and Kristen Deese , authors of When Your Business Partner is Your Spouse

Joey and Alyssa Rogers , Rogers Heating & Cooling

Levi and Cassi Torres , High 5 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Dylan and Amanda August, Grasshopper Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Sessions will cover scaling operations, strengthening partnerships, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance in family-led service businesses.

For more information or to register, visit wemeanbusinesschs.com.

To learn more about Blue Cardinal Home Services Group, visit bluecardinalhomeservices.com.

For details about Lemon Seed Marketing, visit lemonseedmarketing.com.

