Call for Abstracts Issued for 7th Emerging Water Technology Symposium

MCLEAN, VA — A call for abstracts for the 7th biannual Emerging Water Technology Symposium (EWTS), to be held from May 12-13, 2020, in San Antonio, can be downloaded from the EWTS website at https://ewts.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/EWTS_call_for_abstracts_2020.pdf. The deadline for submitting an abstract is Oct. 1, 2019.

The symposium will be co-convened by the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE), the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE), the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO), and Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI), in cooperation with the World Plumbing Council (WPC).

Abstracts will be welcomed on topics including the water-energy nexus, water efficiency, water quality, alternate water sources, 3-D modeling for plumbing and mechanical applications, water reuse, water infrastructure, sustainability, mitigating opportunistic pathogens, and more, said PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole, on behalf of the leadership of the four associations organizing the conference (Billy Smith, ASPE; Mary Ann Dickinson, AWE; and GP Russ Chaney, IAPMO). “EWTS is an international symposium and we encourage interested parties from around the globe to submit abstracts,” he emphasized.

EWTS provides an opportunity for experts to present new ideas and approaches, emerging technologies coming to market, innovative green plumbing and mechanical concepts, and more. Professionals from the manufacturing, engineering, plumbing and mechanical, and water utility industries participate, along with individuals from government and academia.

“Over the years, EWTS has grown into a much-anticipated forum that provides presenters with the opportunity to increase the visibility of their ideas, products, services and organizations,” Stackpole said. “PMI is looking forward to collaborating with ASPE, AWE and IAPMO to develop a program and networking event that will be beneficial to both presenters and professionals wishing to have an outstanding professional development experience.”

For further information, please contact Jodi Stuhrberg at 847/481-5500 or [email protected].