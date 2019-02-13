The Code Council and ICC-ES Sponsor Design & Construction Week

Washington, D.C. - The International Code Council and the ICC Evaluation Service (ICC-ES) are proud to join design and construction professionals at the 2019 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show(IBS) and the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the sixth annual Design and Construction Week (DCW). Bringing together more than 80,000 professionals, DCW is one of North America’s largest gatherings of the residential design and construction industry.

“The Code Council is proud to be a major sponsor and exhibitor for another year at this important event,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO. “Design and Construction Week is a great opportunity to come together with our partners in the homebuilding community to address how we can tackle important challenges in the built environment like resiliency, affordability and labor shortages.”

“We have seen explosive growth in Design and Construction Week over the past few years, primarily due to the draw of having so many big industry players all in one place,” said NAHB CEO Jerry Howard. “The support of the International Code Council only further bolsters the prominence of this event. DCW has become the premier event for our industry, and we expect the 2019 show to be the best year yet.”

“NKBA is delighted about the continuation of this significant collaboration, which brings so many industry professionals together in one place," said NKBA CEO Bill Darcy. “The co-location of these two important shows creates huge value for everyone involved, and it’s ultimately a huge win for consumers, as we lead the way in connecting the industry.”

The Code Council and ICC-ES are sponsoring a number of activities during DCW that provide opportunities for participants to network and learn about the latest trends and technologies in the building industry.

ICC-ES is exhibiting at IBS booth C3022 and KBIS booth SL4222 from Tuesday, February 19, through Thursday, February 21. Each booth will be staffed with a dedicated team of industry professionals. The ICC-ES team will be there to share how the company’s business solutions can help manufacturers achieve their growth and innovation goals.

Additionally, this year the ICC-ES IBS booth will feature a stage and full presenter schedule. Attendees to the presentations will be exposed to a number relevant topics, including how ICC-ES can help manufacturers expand to other markets safely.

On Wednesday, February 20, the ICC-ES team will be offering coffee, donuts and breakfast pastries from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the IBS booth and on Thursday, February 21, at the KBIS booth.

The Code Council will be a sponsor of this year’s IBS Store, which will feature daily drawings.

ICC-ES has once again sponsored the annual Metrostudy Housing Outlook Breakfast on Wednesday, February 20. Speakers will discuss exclusive insights into the economic and industry trends that impact the building and construction communities.

Along with other industry thought leaders, Code Council executives will participate in the DCW Executive Roundtable to discuss issues and trends in the housing market.

To learn more, visit www.iccsafe.org/dcw.