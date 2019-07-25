Menu
FLEET MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SAVES MONEY.jpg
Industry Event News

Don't Miss Our Free Contracting Technology Bootcamp!

Online learning event will cover software for job estimation, field service management, fleet management and design/CAD software.

Launching August 1, this free online learning event from Contractor, Contracting Business and EC&M will deliver a power-packed month of education.


We’ll show mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractors the latest tools and technologies for improving business operations:

  • Field Service Management
  • Fleet Management Tools
  • Job Costing Software. Design/CAD tools
  • and more!

If you’re looking for new ways to hit project deadlines, deliver your work on budget, and delight your customers, the Contracting Technology Bootcamp will highlight the latest software and hardware to achieve these goals.

YETI Roadie 20.jpg

Register as an “early bird” before August 1 for a chance to win a YETI Roadie 20!

