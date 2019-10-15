EGIA Delivers an EPIC Conference Experience for Home Services Contractors

SACRAMENTO, CA – Magic was in the air October 3rd and 4th at the Bellagio in Las Vegas! The Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA) hosted the latest installment of its celebrated EPIC educational conference to a sellout crowd of over 850 contractors.

Event festivities kicked-off the evening of October 2nd with an unforgettable welcome reception on the rooftop of Chateau Nightclub underneath the Paris Hotel’s Eiffel Tower. Views of the Bellagio Fountains and Vegas Strip complemented an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and mingling among industry contractors, companies, and consultants.

The next day, EPIC2019 opened with a bang, as famed mentalist, magician, and “real life Sherlock Holmes” Max Major performed a mind-bending opening keynote presentation that left the audience completely stunned. Major tied his tricks, sleight of hand, and mind-reading to critical business concepts like reading body language and understanding human influence, ensuring attendees learned powerful strategies while being thoroughly entertained.

Keynote speaker Max Major.

Two panel discussions and seven breakout sessions from EGIA’s expert faculty delivered high-quality, actionable content over the course of two days. Speakers included industry titans such as Drew Cameron, Steve Shallenberger, Mark Matteson, Brigham Dickinson, James Leichter, Gary Elekes and Weldon Long. Attendees chose from engaging educational workshops on topics including Leadership Principles, In-Home Sales, Service Management Operation, Technician Communication and Selling, and more.

Attendee Tim Sjobeck from Crystal Blue Plumbing said, “EPIC2019 was filled with great speakers, great breakout sessions, incredible training and networking, and most of all, amazing vendors. We were able to build connections with the vendors in a whole new way.”

Thirty industry companies also joined the event, flanking the general ballroom to share new products, service offerings, and industry developments with the contractors in attendance.

A shot from the exhibit floor.

Cassandra Sherrill of GreenSky shared her take on the EPIC2019 event. “GreenSky had the opportunity to connect with existing clients and establish relationships with new merchants, which wouldn’t have been possible without the EPIC2019 event. EGIA has been a valued partner that connects us to a unique group of contractors. When you think of the home services industry, you think of EGIA.”

At the end of day two, basketball legend and businessman Magic Johnson delivered a highly anticipated closing keynote presentation in spellbinding fashion, hypnotizing the crowd by posing for selfies, answering questions, and high-fiving people while sharing stories and lessons from his life on the court and in the business world.

At the conclusion of the event, EGIA CEO and Executive Director Bruce Matulich announced that next year’s EPIC2020 conference would return to Las Vegas, taking place October 1-2, 2020 at the Aria Resort and Hotel and is expected to sellout for the third year in a row. Contractors can reserve their spot for next year’s conference now by visiting www.egia.org/epic2020.

From start to finish, EPIC2019 delivered an experience that truly lived up to its name. From powerful business education, dynamic networking sessions, first rate entertainment and memorable evening parties, it’s no wonder why EGIA’s annual EPIC conference has quickly become one of the can’t miss events in the home services industry.