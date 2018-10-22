Eric B. Luftig and Victaulic to Receive 2018 Spirit of Volunteerism Award

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA — Valley Youth House (VYH) is pleased to announce that Eric B. Luftig and Victaulic will receive a 2018 Spirit of Volunteerism Award from the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley.

The Volunteer Center’s Annual Spirit of Volunteerism Awards honor local businesses, individuals or teams who have demonstrated excellence in community service and workplace volunteerism. The event provides area businesses as well as local nonprofits the opportunity to recognize the impact that employee volunteers have on making a difference in the community.

Eric B. Luftig embodies the spirit of volunteerism and inspires others around him to do the same. Eric serves on the VYH Board of Directors, as Chair of the Marketing Committee and as a member of the Development Committee. Eric has also participated as an Executive Committee member of Valley Youth House's premier event, Setting the Stage, which has raised over $821,000 since 2016, as well as serving as a Steering Committee member for the "Great Beginnings" capital campaign which raised over $1.5 million for youth and families in our community. “All it takes is one caring adult to make a difference in the lives of children and their families, forever,” comments Eric B. Luftig, Vice President of Victaulic.

Eric believes in giving back and engages his team and colleagues in participating in a broad range of philanthropic service opportunities. Eric and his team provide strategic marketing, communication, public relations and fundraising guidance to Valley Youth House, helping the organization to grow and broaden its reach. Victaulic team members have organized several drives around the holidays to benefit VYH Programs to brighten the holidays for young people served by the agency. Additionally, Victaulic refurbishes and donates Victaulic laptops to clients of VYH to help young people build foundations for future growth and independence.

VYH is very appreciative of the gifts of time, talents, and resources Eric and the entire Victaulic team provide. Their generosity will have a positive impact on the lives of individuals, families and our community for generations to come.

In addition to his leadership role at VYH, Eric presently serves on the Board of Directors for the State Theatre of Easton, Northampton Community College and the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation. He also helps support a variety of STEM and entrepreneurship related programs advancing the development of the next generation of leaders.

To learn more about, donate or get involved with Valley Youth House, visit www.ValleyYouthHouse.org.